Xavier Restrepo Passes Another Legend In Route To The All Time Receiving Record
Mr. Reliable continues to cement his legacy as one of the greatest Miami Hurricanes wide receivers in history. Xavier Restrepo now passes Michael Irvin in his climb to be the most decorated Hurricanes receiver in history.
The veteran wide receiver now has 2,427 yards for his career and now sits in third all-time with only Santana Moss (2547 yards) and Reggie Wayne (2510 yards) sitting in his way. Had Florida State had a different game plan against the Hurricanes, he could have earned those yards during Homecoming weekend. He finished the game with 24 yards and four receptions.
Tracking his other possible record-breaking stats this season, he currently sits second all-time in repetitions and only needs nine catches to get it done. He could get it done next game against his former coach.
Manny Diaz and his Duke defense are one of the best passing defenses in the country. Restrepo could carve a great Diaz defense when he only needs 121 yards to the all-time leader, and the Hurricanes offense is ready and prepared to get him the ball at any time.
His legacy as a great receiver is already solidified but greatness continues to come from the best slot receivers in the country and he has started to make more noise in the Biletnikoff Trophy conversation.