All Hurricanes

Xavier Restrepo Passes Another Legend In Route To The All Time Receiving Record

While watching from the sideline, a football legend watches another legend cement his name in Hurricanes history.

Justice Sandle

Oct 26, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (7) reacts after the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (7) reacts after the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

Mr. Reliable continues to cement his legacy as one of the greatest Miami Hurricanes wide receivers in history. Xavier Restrepo now passes Michael Irvin in his climb to be the most decorated Hurricanes receiver in history.

The veteran wide receiver now has 2,427 yards for his career and now sits in third all-time with only Santana Moss (2547 yards) and Reggie Wayne (2510 yards) sitting in his way. Had Florida State had a different game plan against the Hurricanes, he could have earned those yards during Homecoming weekend. He finished the game with 24 yards and four receptions.

Tracking his other possible record-breaking stats this season, he currently sits second all-time in repetitions and only needs nine catches to get it done. He could get it done next game against his former coach.

Manny Diaz and his Duke defense are one of the best passing defenses in the country. Restrepo could carve a great Diaz defense when he only needs 121 yards to the all-time leader, and the Hurricanes offense is ready and prepared to get him the ball at any time.

His legacy as a great receiver is already solidified but greatness continues to come from the best slot receivers in the country and he has started to make more noise in the Biletnikoff Trophy conversation.

How To Watch: Duke vs. No. 5 Miami; Full Week 10 College Football TV Schedule

Read More From Miami Hurricanes On SI:

Miami Lands Commitment from Hurricanes Legacy

Everything A Passionate Mario Cristobal Said Following The Florida State Game

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes related: TwitterFacebookInstagram, and Youtube

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Home/Football