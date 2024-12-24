Haley Cavinder Named ACC Player Of The Week; First Alert: December 24, 2024
After a brilliant 2024 Maui Classic, Haley Cavinder has been named ACC Player of the Week. She had an outstanding week wherein she averaged 22.5 points, 12 rebounds and 5.5 assists. She shot an amazing 56.7 percent from the field.
Cavinder was outstanding for the Hurricanes. She helped lead Miami to victories over Nevada and Oregon State at the Classic. She was named the Most Valuable Player of the tournament.
In Miami’s 84-53 victory over Nevada, she scored a game-high 25 points on 11-16 shooting from the field, including 2-4 from behind the arc. Cavinder also garnered a game-high 12 rebounds while she recorded six assists. The double-double marked her third such game of the season.
She followed up the Nevada game with another outstanding game versus Oregon State. Cavinder scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds against the Beavers, as she tallied her second double-double in as many games, and fourth overall this season. She also recorded five assists in the contest.
Cavinder and the rest of the Miami squad completed non-conference play with a tremendous record of 10-1. The Canes are 1-0 in ACC play as they own an overall record of 11-1 this season. Miami will return to the court on Sunday, Dec. 29, when they will host No. 17 North Carolina at 4 p.m.
