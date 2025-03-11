Hurricanes in the NFL: Mike Jackson Signs Two-Year $14.5 Millon Deal With the Carolina Panthers
The Miami Hurricanes continue to have alumni getting paid in the NFL as cornerback Mike Jackson has signed a two-deal $14.5 Million contract to return to the Carolina Panthers after a fantastic season.
Being on the other side of Jaycee Horn will automatically send a lot of targets his way and he played well in those positions. At first, he wasn't even a real asset to the team until he made himself one through hard work and determination.
The 28-year-old Jackson was acquired in a training camp trade with the Seahawks (for seventh-round pick Michael Barrett), quickly won a starting job, and played nearly every snap last season.
His 1,205 defensive snaps (99 percent) were second in the entire league, trailing only teammate Xavier Woods (who played all 1,218 snaps). He finished with two interceptions and 76 tackles last year.
Jackson joins Braxton Berrios and Greg Rousseau as former Hurricanes to receive a contract during the early portions of free agency. He showed that he was a valuable asset to the rebuilding Panthers. He is a veteran voice who has been around a few teams in the league and as the Panthers get younger, his voice could be a tool for those learning.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.