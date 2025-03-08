All Hurricanes

Live Updates: NC State at Miami

The Miami Hurricanes final game of the season is here as they look to get one more win between the new era of Hurricanes basketball starts on Monday.

Justice Sandle

Mar 4, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Naithan George (1) defends Miami Hurricanes guard Jalil Bethea (3) in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Brett Davis-Imagn Images
12:08: If you could guess by who is taking most of the shots this afternoon, you are right is Senior day. The Hurricanes are still trailing in the game but if they keep it close they can beat the Wolfpack.

1st Half:

While the Canes are in dead last place in the ACC with a 2-17 conference record, the Wolf Pack hasn't been much better, they're just two spots out of the basement with a 5-14 record in the ACC. The silver lining for Miami is that NC State is 0-10 on the road this season, which means the Hurricanes should have a decent shot of winning their season finale.

While this game doesn't mean anything as far as season standings or tournament implications, however, it is still the last home game for a handful of seniors who gave their blood, sweat, and tears for Hurricanes' basketball who deserve the support and recognition from their home crowd one last time even if their senior season didn't go as they hoped it would.   

How to Watch NC State at Miami

What: North Carolina State Wolf Pack @ University of Miami Hurricanes 

When: Saturday, March 8

Time: 12:00 PM EST

Where: BankUnited Center, Coral Gables, Florida

TV: The CW Network

Live Stream: FUBO

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

