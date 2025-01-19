Men's Relay Cracks Schools Record; First Alert: January 19, 2025

All Hurricanes

The Miami Hurricanes Men's Track and Field Relay Team at the Corky Classic
The Miami Hurricanes Men's Track and Field Relay Team at the Corky Classic / Miami Hurricanes Athletics

The University of Miami Track and Field team finished the 2025 Corky Classic in Lubbock, Tx. Saturday evening.

On the final event of the meet, the men’s 4x400m relay team comprised of George Franks, Solomon Strader, Ace Malone and Sean Watkins Jr. clocked 3:07.15 to shatter the previous indoor school record of 3:08.63.

From Reykjavík, Iceland, Helga Sigurjonsdottir earned a new personal best in the women’s high jump — jumping 1.83m (6 feet). Helga’s new personal best earned her the bronze medal and ranks second all-time in the indoor school record book.

In the men’s 200m, Lance Ward and Carter Cukerstein rewrote the school’s top five list. A graduate of Harvard, Lance Ward clocked 21.48 for the fourth-fastest time in indoor school history while Cukerstein ran 21.57 for the fifth-fastest time.

The women’s 4x400m relay team, comprised of Serena Tate, Gabriella Grissom, Iyanna Codd and Sanaa Hebron made their first appearance of the 2025 season to run 3:34.40 for a third-place finish.

The Hurricanes will take a week off from competition before traveling north to Louisville, Ky., for the PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational on January 31 and February 1.

Hurricanes Schedule:

Women's Basketball: Miami at Florida State, 2:00 p.m. ET, ACCN

Hurricanes Results:

Men's Basketball: SMU 117, Miami 72

The Mustangs Dust the Hurricanes As Miami's Losing Streak Extends to Seven

Swimming: The Miami Hurricanes cruised to a win in their final home dual meet of the season Friday afternoon, toppling visiting Houston, 194-104, at the Whitten Center Pool.

Oct 7, 2000; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Reggie Wayne (87) in action during the game against t
Oct 7, 2000; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Reggie Wayne (87) in action during the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Sun Life Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images / Imagn Images

"People who have regrets cheated it somewhere in there. In workouts, in not studying film the way they should. That's not me. That never was me. I gave it everything I had."

Reggie Wayne

