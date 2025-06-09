NCAA v. House Settlement Slightly Affects The Miami Hurricanes Future
The University of Miami is on the verge of returning its top sports programs to powerhouses around the country. However, some things might change now with the new NCAA v. House settlement.
Judge Claudia Wilken has approved a deal between the NCAA. The House v. NCAA settlement will end three separate federal antitrust lawsuits, which claimed the NCAA was illegally limiting the earning power of college athletes.
The fallout of this will change everything for college programs, especially the Miami Hurricanes. UM has been one of the many schools using what they know best to land some of the best players in the country. NIL has been a key to the revival of the Hurricanes and the powerhouse they are trying to become again.
This is for both football and basketball, the two most revenue-driven sports in Coral Gables. Under these new terms, the University will have $20.5 million to play with annually. Schools around the country will also have $2.8 billion to pay out to former athletes over the next decade.
This will also change how some of the budget works for Hurricane athletics and the way they can recruit out of the portal and high school. Only time will tell if this will really affect what the Canes have with the talent they can bring in. As of now, it looks to only help them for the future, at least for top revenue sports.
This could also affect non-revenue sports. Miami baseball has been a staple of college sports and was once the reason college baseball started to have revenue, but recently, it has not gone that way. Now, with the most reason season of Canes baseball, the use of NIL and how it will be able to draw some revenue will be interesting, considering the standards that are trying to be set.
The future of college sports is an infinite void of possibilities, so only time will tell how everything will play out.
New timeline for Miami sports and other schools
- June 11, 2025: NIL Go portal launches.
- June 15, 2025: Opt-in deadline for non-defendant schools to fully commit to revenue sharing.
- July 1, 2025: First date for direct revenue sharing payments from schools to student-athletes
- July 6, 2025: Opt-in schools must "designate" student-athletes.
- Start of 2025-26 academic year: Except the "designated" student-athletes, fall sports must be at or below roster limits by their first day of competition.
- Dec. 1, 2025: Except designated student-athletes, winter/spring sports must meet roster limit requirements.