An Overhaul For The Miami Hurricanes Soccer Team: Extra Point
CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Watching the state of the Miami Hurricane soccer program fail to compete year after year has hopefully taken a turn for the better after the announcement of nine new transfer students for this upcoming season.
The talk in South Beach is strictly Football and that is because of how the program has failed to produce qualities season year after year. Maybe that comes down to the lack of attention the program gets but as a team, the Lady Canes have been one of the worst teams under the Miami banner for quite a while.
The last positive record for the program was the 2016-17 season. In those passing years, the Canes have gone a dreadful 30-71-14. That record led to the Hire of Ken Masuhr, the former associate head coach for Vanderbilt from 2018-2023.
In 2022, Masuhr helped Vanderbilt earn its fifth NCAA Tournament bid in six seasons and defeated Clemson in the first round. Vanderbilt’s 2020 SEC Tournament title was the first tournament title for the program since 1994, and its 14 goals during the tournament set a conference record. Masuhr and the Commodores rose to No. 4 in the nation — their highest ranking in program history — and earned their first-ever NCAA Tournament seed at No. 16.
His speciality is his defense so that will already fix many of the issues from the near decade stand as one of the worst teams in the ACC.