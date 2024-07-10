Andy Kershaw Agree to Two-Year Contract Extension: First Alert; July 10, 2024
The University of Miami and head swimming coach Andy Kershaw have agreed to a two-year contract extension through the 2026-27 season, Vice President/Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich announced Tuesday. In addition, assistant swimming coach Zach Hinsley has been promoted to associate head swimming coach.
Miami just completed its most impressive season to date under the direction of Kershaw, who will be entering his 12th year at the helm this fall.
Last season the Hurricanes scored the seventh-most swimming points with a school-record 391 at ACC Championships. Miami also set 10 school records – including all five relays – over the course of the season and had eight swimmers achieve a combined 15 NCAA provisional standards (to go along with four relays) – the best single-season tally ever.
Giulia Carvalho and Emma Shuppert both qualified for the NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships in 2024, extending UM’s 15-year streak of scoring points at NCAAs.
