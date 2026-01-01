Miami's Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic Win Over Ohio State in Pictures: Photo Gallery

A 14-point performance in the second quarter allowed the Hurricanes to power past Ohio State in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. Here's how Miami's victory looked from the end zone:

1. Kellen Wiley Jr. Prepares for the Buckeyes

Kellen Wiley Jr. warms up before the game at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 31, 2025. | John Sexton / Miami Hurricanes On SI

Miami LB Kellen Wiley Jr. waits in line for a drill.

2. Carson Beck Warms Up

Carson Beck practices throwing with his left hand at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 31, 2025. | John Sexton / Miami Hurricanes On SI

Miami QB Carson Beck practices throwing with his left hand. The redshirt senior completed 19 of his 26 attempts for 138 yards.

3. Joshisa Trader Drinks Water

Joshisa Trader drinks water during warm-ups at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 31, 2025. | John Sexton / Miami Hurricanes On SI

Miami WR Joshisa Trader drinks water during warm-ups.

4. Rueben Bain Jr. Runs Through a Drill

Rueben Bain Jr. runs through a drill at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 31, 2025. | John Sexton / Miami Hurricanes On SI

Miami DE Rueben Bain Jr. runs through a defensive drill with a coach. The junior extended his sack streak to three games in the contest.

5. Cam Pruitt Celebrates

Cam Pruitt celebrates towards the bench at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 31, 2025. | John Sexton / Miami Hurricanes On SI

Miami LB Cam Pruitt celebrates towards the bench after tackling an Ohio State player.

6. Akheem Mesidor Sacks Julian Sayin

Akheem Mesidor sacks Julian Sayin at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 31, 2025. | John Sexton / Miami Hurricanes On SI

Miami DE Akheem Mesidor sacks Ohio State QB Julian Sayin during the Buckeyes' first drive of the game. The redshirt senior led the team with a season-high two sacks.

7. First Down For Fletcher

Mark Fletcher Jr. rushes for a first down at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 31, 2025. | John Sexton / Miami Hurricanes On SI

Miami RB Mark Fletcher Jr. rushes for a first down in the first quarter. The junior's 90 rushing yards led the Hurricanes' offense.

8. Malachi Toney Rushes

Malachi Toney attempts to make a move around Caleb Downs at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 31, 2025. | John Sexton / Miami Hurricanes On SI

Miami WR Malachi Toney rushes the ball against Ohio State CB Caleb Downs. During the game, the freshman became the seventh Hurricane to surpass 1,000 receiving yards in a season.

9. CJ Daniels Stares Down Devin Sanchez

CJ Daniels stares down Devin Sanchez after a reception at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 31, 2025. | John Sexton / Miami Hurricanes On SI

Miami WR CJ Daniels stares down Ohio State CB Devin Sanchez after a reception. The redshirt senior's 49-yards led the Hurricanes' passing offense.

10. Keionte Scott For Six

Keionte Scott runs back an interception for a touchdown at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 31, 2025. | John Sexton / Miami Hurricanes On SI

Miami DB Keionte Scott returns an interception to the endzone to extend the Hurricanes' lead to 14-0.

11. Akheem Mesidor Holds Up the "U"

Akheem Mesidor celebrates after a sack at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 31, 2025. | John Sexton / Miami Hurricanes On SI

Miami DE Akheem Mesidor celebrates after a sack.

12. Matthew McCoy Hypes Up the Crowd

Matthew McCoy hypes up the crowd as he returns to the locker room at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 31, 2025. | John Sexton / Miami Hurricanes On SI

Miami OL Matthew McCoy hypes up Hurricanes fans while running back to the locker room.

13. Marquise Lightfoot Celebrates

Marquise Lightfoot celebrates after sacking Julian Sayin at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 31, 2025. | John Sexton / Miami Hurricanes On SI

Miami DE Marquise Lightfoot celebrates after a sack.

14. CJ Daniels Rushes to the Red Zone

CJ Daniels stiff-arms an Ohio State player at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 31, 2025. | John Sexton / Miami Hurricanes On SI

Miami WR CJ Daniels stiff-arms an Ohio State player on his way to a first down.

15. CJ Daniels Celebrates

CJ Daniels celebrates after recording a first down in the red zone at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 31, 2025. | John Sexton / Miami Hurricanes On SI

Miami WR CJ Daniels celebrates after rushing for a first down near the end zone.

16. CharMar Brown to the End Zone

CharMar Brown scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 31, 2025. | John Sexton / Miami Hurricanes On SI

Miami RB CharMar Brown dives into the end zone in the fourth quarter to put away the Buckeyes.

17. CharMar Brown Celebrates

CharMar Brown celebrates after scoring a touchdown at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 31, 2025. | John Sexton / Miami Hurricanes On SI

Miami RB CharMar Brown performs former Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward’s signature celebration.

18. Mario Cristobal Hoists the Cotton Bowl Trophy

Mario Cristobal lifts up the Cotton Bowl trophy at AT&T Stadium on Dec. 31, 2025. | John Sexton / Miami Hurricanes On SI

Miami head coach Mario Cristobal raises the Cotton Bowl trophy after the Hurricanes' upset.

