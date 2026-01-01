Miami's Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic Win Over Ohio State in Pictures: Photo Gallery
In this story:
A 14-point performance in the second quarter allowed the Hurricanes to power past Ohio State in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. Here's how Miami's victory looked from the end zone:
1. Kellen Wiley Jr. Prepares for the Buckeyes
Miami LB Kellen Wiley Jr. waits in line for a drill.
2. Carson Beck Warms Up
Miami QB Carson Beck practices throwing with his left hand. The redshirt senior completed 19 of his 26 attempts for 138 yards.
3. Joshisa Trader Drinks Water
Miami WR Joshisa Trader drinks water during warm-ups.
4. Rueben Bain Jr. Runs Through a Drill
Miami DE Rueben Bain Jr. runs through a defensive drill with a coach. The junior extended his sack streak to three games in the contest.
5. Cam Pruitt Celebrates
Miami LB Cam Pruitt celebrates towards the bench after tackling an Ohio State player.
6. Akheem Mesidor Sacks Julian Sayin
Miami DE Akheem Mesidor sacks Ohio State QB Julian Sayin during the Buckeyes' first drive of the game. The redshirt senior led the team with a season-high two sacks.
7. First Down For Fletcher
Miami RB Mark Fletcher Jr. rushes for a first down in the first quarter. The junior's 90 rushing yards led the Hurricanes' offense.
8. Malachi Toney Rushes
Miami WR Malachi Toney rushes the ball against Ohio State CB Caleb Downs. During the game, the freshman became the seventh Hurricane to surpass 1,000 receiving yards in a season.
9. CJ Daniels Stares Down Devin Sanchez
Miami WR CJ Daniels stares down Ohio State CB Devin Sanchez after a reception. The redshirt senior's 49-yards led the Hurricanes' passing offense.
10. Keionte Scott For Six
Miami DB Keionte Scott returns an interception to the endzone to extend the Hurricanes' lead to 14-0.
11. Akheem Mesidor Holds Up the "U"
Miami DE Akheem Mesidor celebrates after a sack.
12. Matthew McCoy Hypes Up the Crowd
Miami OL Matthew McCoy hypes up Hurricanes fans while running back to the locker room.
13. Marquise Lightfoot Celebrates
Miami DE Marquise Lightfoot celebrates after a sack.
14. CJ Daniels Rushes to the Red Zone
Miami WR CJ Daniels stiff-arms an Ohio State player on his way to a first down.
15. CJ Daniels Celebrates
Miami WR CJ Daniels celebrates after rushing for a first down near the end zone.
16. CharMar Brown to the End Zone
Miami RB CharMar Brown dives into the end zone in the fourth quarter to put away the Buckeyes.
17. CharMar Brown Celebrates
Miami RB CharMar Brown performs former Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward’s signature celebration.
18. Mario Cristobal Hoists the Cotton Bowl Trophy
Miami head coach Mario Cristobal raises the Cotton Bowl trophy after the Hurricanes' upset.