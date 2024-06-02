First Alert: June 2, 2024: Xavier Restrepo Holds Second Annual Youth Football Camp
While much does not go on during the month of June for many athletes, some like Xavier Restrepo holds camps for the youth of Florida to pass nolage will also staying engaged in the community.
This is Restrepo's second annual youth football camp and he embraces the important community of South Florida as they were key in his development in the Hurricane program and his upbringing. With him, his parents Ashley Padgett and Jamie Restrepo assisted with the camp that helped the youth of the community work on featured positions drills that develop wide receivers.
As the star widereciver works with the community, he is approaching his last season with the Hurricanes. This camp is something that he would like to continue if he takes his carreer to the pro level while with plans of growing and expanding the camp for more aspiring athletes in the south Florida area that he grew up in.
