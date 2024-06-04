All Hurricanes

First Alert: June 4, 2024: USA Baseball Invites Danei Cuvet To Training Camp

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Miami Hurricanes Athletics, including complete TV listings.

Justice Sandle

May 23, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes infielder Daniel Cuvet (14) runs home in the first inning against the Clemson Tigers during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-USA TODAY Sports
May 23, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes infielder Daniel Cuvet (14) runs home in the first inning against the Clemson Tigers during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-USA TODAY Sports / Scott Kinser-USA TODAY Sports

While a disappointing season for the Miami Hurricanes baseball team, Daniel Cuvet was one of the many standouts for the team and has been invited to Team USA's Baseball Training Camp.

Cuvet set a new Miami freshman home run record during his outstanding first season. Moreover, his 24 homers are tied for the second-most by a Hurricane in a single season. Compared to his freshman standouts, No Division I freshman had tallied more home runs (24), RBI (75) or total bases (170) than Cuvet. He ranked second in slugging (.736) and third in OPS (1.165) and hits (81) nationally amoung freshman.

With this opportunity, he is the 29th Hurricane to join the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team and look to improve his game for next season. He will be the focal point of the baseball team in the upcoming season and having a chance to play along side some of the nations best young playeres will only improve his agme and take him to the next level.

Today's Schedule

No games scheduled

Bulldogs Results

No games scheduled

Countdown to Miami's Season Opener

88 Days

Follow us on:

Twitter: @CanesCentralSI

Facebook: Canes Central: All Things Miami Hurricanes

Published
Justice Sandle

JUSTICE SANDLE