First Alert: June 4, 2024: USA Baseball Invites Danei Cuvet To Training Camp
While a disappointing season for the Miami Hurricanes baseball team, Daniel Cuvet was one of the many standouts for the team and has been invited to Team USA's Baseball Training Camp.
Cuvet set a new Miami freshman home run record during his outstanding first season. Moreover, his 24 homers are tied for the second-most by a Hurricane in a single season. Compared to his freshman standouts, No Division I freshman had tallied more home runs (24), RBI (75) or total bases (170) than Cuvet. He ranked second in slugging (.736) and third in OPS (1.165) and hits (81) nationally amoung freshman.
With this opportunity, he is the 29th Hurricane to join the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team and look to improve his game for next season. He will be the focal point of the baseball team in the upcoming season and having a chance to play along side some of the nations best young playeres will only improve his agme and take him to the next level.
