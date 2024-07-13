Miami Hurricanes Volleyball Announces 2024 Schedule
CORAL GABLES - The Miami Hurricanes Volleyball program has seen an increase in popularity and success over the past few years thanks to making the NCAA Tournament over the past three years. They have now announced their schedule for the 2024 season where they have some stiff competition waiting ahead of them.
They will kick off the tournament against Rutgers on August 30 before facing Colorado on August 31 and wrapping up with UNT on September 1.
Miami will travel back to Texas, but to go to the University of Texas in Austin where they will take on Indiana on September 6 and end the weekend against the reigning national champion Longhorns on September 7.
the Hurricanes will then head north to compete in Columbus, Ohio, for a three-day tournament. On the first day, they will face host Ohio State on September 13, then Wright State on September 14, and on September 15 will take on the University of Buffalo.
The 305 Challenge, hosted on Miami’s campus, will feature a showdown against Arkansas on September 19, Texas Tech on September 20, and FIU on September 21 before ACC play gets rolling.
Following a full non-conference slate, the Hurricanes will head to Tallahassee, Fla., to take on in-state rival Florida State on September 25 before hosting the Seminoles right after on September 28 in Coral Gables.
Miami will then travel north for its first full ACC weekend, starting with Virginia Tech on October 4 and Virginia on October 6. The next weekend, the Hurricanes will host Notre Dame on October 11 and Louisville on October 13 for their only home matches of the month.
The remainder of October will be played on the road as Miami first heads to Syracuse on October 18 and Boston College on October 20. The following weekend, they will split time in North Carolina, starting on October 25 with Duke and October 27 with UNC.
The first half of November will be played at home, with the Hurricanes hosting first-year ACC opponents Stanford on November 1 and California on November 3. Up next, Miami will take on NC State on November 8 and Wake Forest on November 10.
For Miami’s last full road weekend, they will split time across the country, starting with new ACC foe SMU on November 15 and wrapping up at Pittsburgh on November 17. The Hurricanes then return home to take on Clemson on November 22 and Georgia Tech on November 24.
The last week of the regular season features Miami’s last road match against NC State on November 27 before returning home to close out ACC play with Duke on November 29.