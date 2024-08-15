16 Days From Kickoff; First Alert: August 15, 2024
Anticipation is building but the Hurricanes have stayed called and composed as fall camp starts to wrap up. However, with each passing day, more and more excitement generates from the building.
Award watchlists have started to come out and it feels like everyone in the starting rotation for the Hurricanes has been placed on these lists. Talent galore for this team and no ego insight because they know that winning is the only thing that matters.
Cameron Ward and Mario Cristobal have not talked much about the first game of the season against the Flordia Gators but everyone knows the importance of that game. It could be the launch point for the team's plans. The moon is in sight as the Hurricanes are close to launch for the 2024-25 season.
Today's Schedule
No games scheduled
Hurricane's Results
No games scheduled
Did you notice?
- Miami Hurricane Adrian Del Castillo is the only player in Arizona Diamondbacks’ history whose first career homer was also a walk-off home run.
- Miami Hurricane Giulia Carvalho won the Brazil National Championship in swimming after posting 100 short course meter butterfly times of 57.35 and 57.94.