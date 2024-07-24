All Hurricanes

Cameron Ward Explains Why He Choose The Hurricanes Over The NFL

With the chance to enter the NFL after his impressive junior season, the new Hurricanes QB talks about his back-and-forth choice between the pros and one more year.

Justice Sandle

Nov 11, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Cameron Ward (1) throws a pass against the California Golden Bears during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 11, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Cameron Ward (1) throws a pass against the California Golden Bears during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports / Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
CHARLOTTE, NC - One of the best quarterbacks in the country is returning for his final season with Miami Hurricanes and that is Cameron Ward.

At ACC Kickoff he has shown the confidence it takes to be the man and knowing that he could have taken his talents to the NFL, Ward knows that this is a big opportunity for his draft stock to rise while also leading a historical team back to prominence.

He got an opportunity to speak to ACC media for the first time today as he spoke about his stressful decision to choose the Hurricanes, or any school, over the NFL.

"A lot went into that decision. That's probably one of the most stressful times in my life. Me, my mom,my dad. Every day my decision changed. Went into myparents' room. I told them one day I was going to this school. Next day I was going to the league, next day I was going to Miami," Ward said.

Ward continued.

"The biggest thing for me is there was still food left on the table for me," Ward said. I accomplished a lot of things at the FCS level, I haven't accomplished things I know I'm capable of at the Power Five level. I feel like the NFL isn't going anywhere. God put me in this position to be a Miami Hurricane. I think it's been the best of both worlds."

Justice Sandle

