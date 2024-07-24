Cameron Ward Explains Why He Choose The Hurricanes Over The NFL
CHARLOTTE, NC - One of the best quarterbacks in the country is returning for his final season with Miami Hurricanes and that is Cameron Ward.
At ACC Kickoff he has shown the confidence it takes to be the man and knowing that he could have taken his talents to the NFL, Ward knows that this is a big opportunity for his draft stock to rise while also leading a historical team back to prominence.
He got an opportunity to speak to ACC media for the first time today as he spoke about his stressful decision to choose the Hurricanes, or any school, over the NFL.
"A lot went into that decision. That's probably one of the most stressful times in my life. Me, my mom,my dad. Every day my decision changed. Went into myparents' room. I told them one day I was going to this school. Next day I was going to the league, next day I was going to Miami," Ward said.
Ward continued.
"The biggest thing for me is there was still food left on the table for me," Ward said. I accomplished a lot of things at the FCS level, I haven't accomplished things I know I'm capable of at the Power Five level. I feel like the NFL isn't going anywhere. God put me in this position to be a Miami Hurricane. I think it's been the best of both worlds."