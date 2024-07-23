Family Competition Between Two Rival School Quarterbacks in Cameron Ward and Kyron Drones
CHARLETTE, N.C. - It is day two for ACC Kickoff and with the festivities underway, more teams have arrived and so have star players for programs.
Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones made his rounds with the media and the mention of Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cameron Ward brought a fun and competitive side out of Drones.
Many might not know that Ward and Drones are cousins and the talented QBs will face off against each other this season on Sept. 27 at Hard Rock Stadium. This one will be one for many in the family to enjoy and will be a great way to reignite the Hokies and Hurricanes rivalry. It will also bring in a lot of bragging rights as well and Drones believes that he is the better man behind center.
"Between me and him, I going to say me for sure [on who is the best]," Drones said. "Cam is going to say him, but it's just competitiveness. We trained together all summer so me and him are going to bicker back and forth and then we going to see who the real quarterback is when we play Miami."
Over the summer Jones, Ward, and Colorado quarterback Sheduer Sanders practiced many times together so they all have a great feel for each other as some of the top quarterback prospects in the country. They will be looked at as some of the top talents in the 2025 draft.