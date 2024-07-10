Former Miami QB Bernie Kosar Diagnosed With Parkinson's Disease and Cirrhosis of the Liver
The world learned on Tuesday a University of Miami football hero is desperately in need of a liver transplant. Bernie Kosar could die if he does not get one soon.
Kosar, the Youngstown, OH native who came to Miami to put the University on the football map, is fighting for his life as he has been diagnosed with early stages of Parkinson's Disease. He was also diagnosed with stage three cirrhosis of the liver. There are four stages.
Kosar's liver is in such terrible condition that doctors are 90 percent sure that he will need a transplant. The 60-year old Kosar has been battling an addiction to alcohol since he retired. Alcohol abuse is the number one cause of cirrhosis of the liver, according to many experts.
Kosar is also in the early stages of Parkinson's Disease, which was thought to be brought about by the approximately 100 concussions that Kosar suffered as a player. He has also had 15 seizures.
"My body gave out on me," Kosar said to Cleveland Magazine on Tuesday. "I really felt like I wasn’t going to make it home from the Jets game. I sucked it up, though, and continued to avoid the doctors until the new year. Then I went into the hospital and got a massive blood transfusion. It was like: ‘How are you alive? How are you moving? Because your hemoglobin levels are so low.’’’
Kosar learned this past January that he needed a new liver. He attempted to go to Las Vegas on business during Super Bowl week but was hospitalized immediately after he landed. He stayed there for a few days before being released. University Hospital's hepatologist Anthony Post told the magazine that Kosar has improved since the year started. At the same time, he warns that liver disease can fluctuate.