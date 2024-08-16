Notable Names Committing During The Weekend: Recruiting Rundown
Commitment announcements have started to slow down but a key name for the Hurricanes will announce where he will be going to school on August 17 at 7:00 p.m.
Currently, the Hurricanes are ranked No. 10 per 247sports in recruiting and are the highest of any ACC team with Clemson coming in second for the conference ranked at No. 13. The target this weekend for the Hurricanes is four-star safety Bryce Fitzgerald.
The Miami native also holds offers from rivals Florida State and Florida but most signs point in the direction of Coral Gables.
Other high school players have started to recruit him in the direction of all three schools but that hometown factor has been noted to be one of the key things that he enjoys about the Hurricanes.
Only time will tell as the Hurricanes are still in the works with other players and the late committees. High school football has already started this week for players in Florida so most commitments will come within the coming weeks. Plenty of other top talent around the country have their sights set on South Beach. Fitzgerald will be one of those players that the Hurricanes will have a key interest but there are still other players that Mario Cristobal and his coaching staff would like to get.
The Canes are still missing that lucrative five-star talent that they have had every single year under Cristobal's return to Miami. 14 four-star commits for far and the possible 15th coming this weekend, but landing a five-star will only push for more top talent to come in the next number of years.