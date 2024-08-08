Russell Robinson Comes Up Short In The Triple Jump Qualifiers; First Alert: August 8, 2024

All Hurricanes

Russell Robinson Comes Up Short In The Triple Jump Qualifiers

The Hurricane senior starts off strong in Paris and qualified for the finals in the Triple Jump.

Jun 30, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Russell Robinson places second in the triple jump at 55-9 34 (17.01m) during the US Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Russell Robinson is already known for having gold medals as he represented Team USA at the NACAC athletics U23 Championships, earning the gold medal with 16.64m in the triple jump. With this experience, he took his talent to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games to face off against the best in the world.

During his first attempt, he was quite long on his first takeoff position with 0.2 m/s takeoff and finishing with a 16.47 m jump. The second attempt was more of the same, but shorter. He jumped for 16.37 m and in his final attempt he jumped for 16.21 m. This was not the desired outcome that the ACC track and field star was hoping for in his first Olympic games.

Robinson finished 14th in group B and 22nd overall with a mark of 16.47m (54.04 feet). The top eight marks move on to Friday’s final round scheduled for 2:13 p.m. Eastern time.

Take nothing away from Robinson as his appearance in the Olympics shows that he is one of the best in the world at the triple jump. He will regroup and retool himself for his final season with the Hurricanes when the indoor season gets underway.

Did you notice?

  • Miami Hurricanes alumni Alysha Newman jumped a new PR and Canadian national record of 4.85m in the pole vault event to win a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

