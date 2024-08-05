All Hurricanes

Where Do The Miami Hurricanes Rank In Initial USA TODAY Coaches Poll?

After finishing last season unranked, the Miami Hurricanes appear in the first coaches poll of the season. There are high expectations for Cam Ward and the Miami Hurricanes.

Scott Salomon

Jul 24, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward speaks to the media during the ACC Kickoff at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 24, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward speaks to the media during the ACC Kickoff at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports / Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
After finishing last season poorly with a record of 7-5 and a loss to Rutgers in the Pinstripe Bowl, it is refreshing to see the Miami Hurricanes appear in the first USA TODAY Top 25 coaches poll. The Hurricanes check in at No. 19.

The Hurricanes received 292 votes Other ACC opponents like Florida State is ranked No. 10 while Clemson is ranked No. 14 . Miami is the third ACC team in the rankings, North Carolina State is the final ACC team to be ranked at No. 22.

The USA TODAY rankings coincide with the voting done by the media at the ACC Kickoff. Florida State was projected to win the conference, with Clemson and Miami rounding out the top three.

The Seminoles are the only team on Miami's schedule that is currently ranked in the Top 25. FSU comes to Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 26. The winner of that game will have an inside track to the ACC Championship Game.

Miami will feature a new air-raid offense led by senior quarterback Cameron Ward. The Washington State transfer will lead an offense featuring wide receiver Xavier Restrepo, Jacolby George, and Sam Brown, and running backs Damien Martinez and Mark Fletcher Jr.

Offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson finally has a quarterback that can run his up-tempo, high-scoring offense, They failed last season with Tyler Van Dyke, who packed up, hit the transfer portal and went to Wisconsin.

Miami opens the season on Aug. 31 at Florida, who happens to be unranked. The Hurricanes will open their home schedule against Florida A&M on Sept, 7 at Hard Rock Stadium.

