ACC Coach Questions Whether Carson Beck Can Justify His $4.5M NIL Deal At Miami?
This offseason, the Miami Hurricanes football team brought in former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck through the transfer portal. Beck is a polarizing quarterback for a number of reasons. While he brings a National Championship pedigree and a history of proven high-end quarterback play with him to Miami, he is also coming off a major season-ending elbow surgery and a reputation for not always being the greatest player to have in your locker room. Offseason drama with his ex-girlfriend Hanna Cavinder, who played for the Hurricanes women's basketball team, made headlines on entertainment websites, which did nothing to help the perception of Beck or the situation.
So when the Hurricanes gave him a $4.5 million NIL package to join their team, which is the second biggest NIL package in the country behind only Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning, it raised some eyebrows. Many loved what Miami did, going out and getting their guy, while others scoffed at the idea of giving Beck that kind of money coming off a down year that ended in injury.
An anonymous ACC coach has come out and questioned whether Beck is worth the money that the Hurricanes gave him.
"Is Beck worth all that money? No one really knows right now, but that’s the question you have to ask.”
“I think there’s a bigger question here on how and why they spend what they do on the guys they pick. It’s sort of like a Dodgers or Yankees mindset, spending on top-end recruits and portal guys, and not really a team-focused culture. You’re still in Florida, you still have to prioritize the high schools, and they’ve done that in NIL.”
While fans and experts can't debate this topic relentlessly on TV, radio, and social media all offseason, we won't get our true answer until the Hurricanes are actually on the field playing football. We will find out if Beck bounces back and proves that his experience and skill are worth the investment, or if Miami put all their eggs in the basket of a quarterback who was simply propped up by the team around him at Georgia when they were winning titles.