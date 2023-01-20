ACC Quarterback Recruiting - Part II

The first look at the quarterbacks signed by the Atlantic Coast Conference included signal callers that will call Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Louisville and Miami home.

Now, it’s time to finish the back half of the ACC quarterback recruits, beginning in Chapel Hill, N.C.

All rankings come from the 247 composite.

Tad Hudson, Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough - North Carolina

With a natural passing motion, Hudson did his best work throwing fade balls, go routes, and deep posts. He was also capable of throwing line drives towards the sidelines and into tight windows during slant routes. This natural quarterback was ranked the No. 382 player in the country.

Lex Thomas, Wake Forest (N.C.) Heritage - North Carolina State

Pinpoint passer; throws on time. Thomas made definitive decisions with his passing choices via a quick release and also using his eyes to look off defenders. While not as highly recruited as some other recruits on this list, Thomas provided the film to make one wonder why. He was ranked as the No. 1,028 recruit in America.

Ty Dieffenback, Agoura (Calif.) Agoura Hills - Pittsburgh

Classic drop-back passer. Powerful arm that threw the football on a line even if it was towards the sideline. Can make passes with the rush coming at him and while he’s not stepping into his throws. That stated, Dieffenbach can take off and run. His feet actually aided him and his team quite often in 2022. He was rated the No. 1,547 recruit.

Syracuse - No quarterback signed

Anthony Colandrea, St. Petersburg (Fla.) Lakewood - Virginia

Loved to take shots. Colandrea will also challenge a defense down the seams and across the middle. Has a bit of a gunslinger mentality, but also understood how to manipulate a defense. He would use his eyes to draw defensive backs towards one particular area of the field, and then, he would move his body in another direction and immediately fire a pass. Smart competitor that showed accuracy and big-play ability. Can run and pick up chunk-yardage. Was rated the No. 1,398 recruit.

William Watson III, Springfield (Mass.) Central - Virginia Tech

The master of ad libbing a play and driving a defense crazy, Watson showed running back speed behind center. He’s not the biggest player either, but hardly anyone could catch him. Did most of his best work on the edges of the defense; had good touch on the deep ball. Should be considered one of the best athletes in Virginia Tech’s class regardless of position. Ranked the No. 789 recruit.

Charlie Gilliam, McDonough (Ga.) Eagle’s Landing Christian - Wake Forest

Moved well in the pocket to avoid the rush and then uncork a throw down the field. Mixed and matched when to throw a fastball or take something off to make it easier for his intended targets. Showed accuracy with the deep ball down the sidelines. Utilized the ability to run or pass with run-pass option plays. Gilliam was ranked the No. 1,138 recruit in the country.

