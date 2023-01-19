ACC Quarterback Recruiting - Part I

Article photo is of Emory Williams, Miami's quarterback recruit.

Not all positions were created equal. The quarterback has long since controlled what’s happened on the gridiron.

Play calls, checks at the line of scrimmage, taking deep shots, and making critical reads have all been a part of why the signal caller’s make such an impact on each college football game. That’s no different for the Miami Hurricanes or any member of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Some of the recent gunslingers include Miami’s Tyler Van Dyke, Florida State's Jordan Travis, North Carolina State’s Devin Leary, Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman, and North Carolina’s Drake Maye, among many others.

Each of the aforementioned quarterbacks were recruits at one point, and all of the ACC programs have been hoping for their newest quarterback additions to end up being as impactful as players like Van Dyke, Travis, or Maye.

Here’s a look at the first seven of the 2023 ACC Quarterback signees, going in alphabetical order by school.

All rankings were from the 247 composite.

Jacobe Robinson, Henderson (Texas) High School - Boston College

A big quarterback at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, it was surprising that Robinson did not earn more recruiting attention from college programs and recruiting services alike. He can definitely take off with the football and gain big chunks of yards, but he’s also a player with a quality arm. Robinson needs to add polish, but there’s a lot of upside for a player that was ranked as the No. 788 player.

Christopher Vizzina, Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian - Clemson

An Elite 11 quarterback finalist, Vizzina was one of the nation’s most highly recruited prospects. A mobile quarterback, but has also shown to do much of his best work from the pocket. Vizzina will be a great fit for what Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney likes to do with a traditional spread offense and could be the No. 2 quarterback for the Tigers sooner than later. It’s expected that Cade Klubnik will be the starter for Clemson next fall. He was ranked the No. 55 player.

Grayson Loftis, Gaffney (S.C.) High School - Duke

Loved to throw the deep ball for Gaffney. That’s the first point that needed to be made about Loftis. He has some Sam Hartman to his game as well, as he extended plays and still continued to look down the field for big shots. Was comfortable from the gun and provided a quick release. Loftis was a steal for Duke. He came in at No. 872.

Brock Glenn, Memphis (Tenn.) Lausanne Collegiate School - Florida State

Another Elite 11 quarterback finalist, Glenn had numerous offers throughout his recruiting process before selecting the Seminoles. He’s somewhat similar to Vizzina in that he’s shown can move well enough to operate run-pass option plays, while also having displayed the big arm to throw vertical passes 50 or more yards. Glenn will be a part of a FSU quarterback depth chart that’s unknown beyond 2023 Heisman Trophy candidate Travis. He came in at No. 476.

Georgia Tech - No quarterback signed.

Pierce Clarkson, Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco - Louisville

Clarkson has been a quarterback recruit many colleges knew about for a long time. It was for good reason as he’s athletic enough to be a true dual-threat and also provided the arm strength to challenge teams down the field. It certainly cannot hurt that Clarkson played at one of the perennial powerhouse football programs in California either. An Elite 11 quarterback, he came in at No. 209.

Emory Williams, Milton (Fla.) High School - Miami

This Florida Panhandle signal caller should be considered a classic pocket passer with the ability to get to the edges of a defense and make accurate throws. Williams showed that during his junior and senior film, as well as during the Elite 11 finals just outside of Los Angeles. He’s been passionate about improving each day, and that will carry over to his time in Coral Gables, Fla. With Miami losing Jake Garcia to the Transfer Portal, this young man will likely be third on the depth chart this upcoming season. Williams was ranked at No. 617.

Tomorrow will be a look at the final seven schools and their quarterback recruits.

