Bill Belichick In Position to Poach one of Miami Top 2027 Commits
The Miami Hurricanes are trying to find a way to hold off Bill Belichick and North Carolina from poaching one of their top talents in the 2027 recruiting class.
UNC is projected to flip the No. 3 cornerback and No. 11 player in the 2027 class in Miami cornerback commit Kenton Dopson, according to Rivals' Steve Wiltfong.
This comes days after the Tar Heels got embarrassed on national television against the TCU Frog Horns in the opening game of the season. It was clear that UNC and Belichick don't have the talent, and they are desperate to land some of the best players in the nation.
This is also an interesting move on the part of Dopson. He has loved the Hurricanes and dreamed of playing for the school, but also knows that the room is talented in Coral Gables. He would have to wait his turn with the Canes, and at UNC, he could walk right in and play right now, thanks to the lack of talent in the locker room.
UNC is also offering more money, which highlights the side of NIL and recruiting that some players are increasingly relying on. It is becoming one of the major factors in recruiting for some.
This is just a prediction, and the Hurricanes can easily try to keep one of their best talents in some time in the room. This is the 2027 class, and a lot can happen between now and the time Dopson is a freshman in college.
The Hurricanes currently have five commits in the 2027 class, including Dopson: WR Ah'Mari Stevens, WR Demarcus Deroche, DB Jaylyn Jones, and OT Zaquan Linton.
They also have the No. 2 class in the country for 2027. They are still trying to find other ways to make some of the top talent stay in South Florida, but there is still so much time between the 2027 class to make a few new exciting moves. Winning always helps, and starting the season off strong with the massive victory over No.6 Notre Dame, the Canes will draw more eyes to the product.
