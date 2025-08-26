Every Recruit who will be visiting Miami for its Season Opener
The Miami Hurricanes have a huge recruiting weekend ahead as they push for some of the best talent in the country.
The Miami Hurricanes are always looking towards to future. This weekend, the Canes have the future and possible future of the program on the sideline for their top ten matchup against No. 6 Notre Dame.
24 current commits will in attendance for the historica ravlariy game against the Fighting Irish while other notable players will be in attendance.
There are multiple flip targets the Hurricanes are after that will be at Hard Rock Stadium Aug. 31.
Here is the full list of who will be in Miami Gardens this weekend:
Recruits Visiting Miami for Season Opener
- Dereon Coleman — QB, Jones (FL) — Miami commit (2026)
- Canon Pickett — IOL, Tampa Bay Tech (FL) — Miami commit (2026)
- J.J. Sparks — IOL, The Bolles School (FL) — Miami commit (2026)
- Rhys Woodrow — IOL, Boone (FL) — Miami commit (2026)
- Joel Ervin — IOL, Fort Myers (FL) — Miami commit (2026)
- Ben Congdon — OT, Tuscarawas Valley (OH) — Miami commit (2026)
- Zaquan Linton — OT, Palm Beach Central (FL) — Miami commit (2027)
- Javian Mallory — RB, West Boca Raton (FL) — Miami commit (2026)
- Tyran Evans — WR, Hough (NC) — Miami commit (2026)
- Somourian Wingo — WR, St. Augustine (FL) — Miami commit (2026)
- Vance Spafford — WR, Mission Viejo (CA) — Miami commit (2026)
- Ah’Mari Stevens — WR, American Heritage (FL) — Miami commit (2027)
- Israel Briggs — TE, Clovis/Redwood (CA) — Miami commit (2026)
- Demarcus DeRoche — ATH/TE, Cardinal Gibbons (FL) — Miami commit (2027)
- Asharri Charles — EDGE, Venice (FL) — Miami commit (2026)
- Anthony Kennedy Jr. — DL, Little Rock Central (AR) — Miami commit (2026)
- Tyson Bacon — DL, Hoover (AL) — Uncommitted (as of Aug. 25, 2025)
- Justin Edwards — LB, Edgewater (FL) — Miami commit (2026)
- Jordan Campbell — LB, Miami Northwestern (FL) — Miami commit (2026)
- Jaelen Waters — CB, Armwood (FL) — Miami commit (2026)
- Brody Jennings — CB, Mandarin (FL) — Miami commit (2026)
- Jontavius Wyman — CB, Jonesboro (GA) — Miami commit (2026)
- Kenton Dopson — CB, Norland (FL) — Miami commit (2027)
- Cortez Redding — S, Jonesboro (GA) — Miami commit (2026)
- Tedarius Hughes — S, Columbus (FL) — Uncommitted
- Javyn Jones — ATH, Dillard (FL) — Uncommitted
- Neimann Lawrence — QB, Miami Northwestern (FL) — Uncommitted
- Knox Annis — QB, Mandarin (FL) — Uncommitted
- Jayden Wade — QB, IMG Academy (FL) — Uncommitted (2028)
- Sean Tatum — OL, John Carroll Catholic (FL) — Uncommitted
- Mark Matthews — OL, St. Thomas Aquinas (FL) — Uncommitted
- Brayden Tyson — RB, Brookwood (GA) — Uncommitted
- Savion Miller — RB, Regina (IA) — Uncommitted
- Wayne Shanks Jr. — RB, The Kinkaid School (TX) — Uncommitted
- Tyson Robinson — RB, Brandon (MS) — Uncommitted
- Nicholas Lennear — WR, Miami Northwestern (FL) — Uncommitted
- Julius Jones — WR, St. Thomas Aquinas (FL) — Uncommitted
- Anthony Jennings — WR, Dillard (FL) — Uncommitted
- Luke Brewer — TE, Norwalk (IA) — Uncommitted
- Anthony Cartwright — TE, Detroit Country Day (MI) — Uncommitted
- Trae Proctor — TE, Miami Southridge (FL) — Uncommitted
- Peter Pierre — TE, Chaminade-Madonna (FL, 2028) — Uncommitted
- Chase Correthers — TE, St. Thomas Aquinas (FL) — Uncommitted
- David Jacobs — DE, Blessed Trinity (GA) — Uncommitted
- Frederick Ards — DE, Jones (FL) — Uncommitted
- Zyron Forstall — DE, IMG Academy (FL) — Uncommitted
- Deven Robertson — DL, Oak Grove (MS) — Uncommitted
- Jamar Thompson — DL, West Boca Raton (FL) — Uncommitted
- Xavier Watkins — DL, Jordan (NC) — Uncommitted
- Xavier Muhammad — DL, South Houston (TX) — Uncommitted
- Dawson Jacobs — DL, Blessed Trinity (GA) — Uncommitted
- Kaden Henderson — LB, Jesuit (FL) — Uncommitted
- Roman Iwebuke — LB, Mount Carmel (IL) — Uncommitted
- Jaden Carey — CB, St. Thomas Aquinas (FL) — Uncommitted
- Sherrod Gourdine — CB, Cardinal Gibbons (NC) — Uncommitted
- Chase Johnson — CB, Emanuel County Institute (GA) — Uncommitted
- Zakari Johnson — CB, Plantation (FL) — Uncommitted
- Quartavius Lyons Jr. — CB, Miami Central (FL) — Uncommitted
- Kayden/Zayden Gamble — S, St. Thomas Aquinas (FL) — Uncommitted
- Cristian Clavijo — K, Santaluces (FL) — Uncommitted
- Richie Bruder — LS, Episcopal Academy (PA) — Uncommitted
- Alexander Beltran — DE, Chaminade-Madonna (FL, 2028) — Uncommitted
- Meshi Dobson — DE, Plantation (FL) — Uncommitted.
- Phoenix Evans — DE, Don Bosco Prep (NJ) — Uncommitted
- Tromon Isaac Jr. — WR, Chaminade-Madonna (FL) — Uncommitted
- Brysen Wright — WR, Mandarin (FL) — Uncommitted
- A’Mir Sears — WR, West Broward (FL, 2028) — Uncommitted
- Tyree Mannings — WR, Venice (FL) — Uncommitted
- Charlie Pisani — OL, John Carroll Catholic (FL) — Uncommitted
- Derrek Cooper — RB, Chaminade-Madonna (FL) — Uncommitted
