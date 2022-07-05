Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Salutes New Miami Football Commitment Mauigoa

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is a pop culture icon on man fronts -- from acting to fitness, the XFL and more -- so he pushes into many of them via his personal social media.

But on Tuesday morning, he made it a point to salute the newest Miami Hurricane football commitment and fellow football player of Samoan decent in Francis Mauigoa. While he wasn't the first to call out Miami's big recruiting win over Alabama, USC, Tennessee and others, it was of course still among the most notable.

"Big BIG news for our @CanesFootball," Johnson Tweeted early Tuesday morning. "Congratulations USO @FrancisMauigoa! You no doubt will make all of us - your AIGA, very proud. Hardest workers in the room. Welcome to THE U. Now the fun part - get to work. @coach_cristobal #humblehungry"

Johnson of course played at Miami from 1991-1995, working at defensive tackle behind Hurricane legend Warren Sapp. Before WWE and acting stardom, not to mention ownership in the XFL, Johnson racked up 77 tackles and 4-plus sacks in 39 career appearances at The U. It included contributions on the 1991 national championship run in Coral Gables.

Also tagged in Johnson's Tweet was of course Mario Cristobal. The current Cane head coach was a teammate of Johnson's over multiple years at Miami and has celebrated him at multiple coaching stops.

"Coach Cristobal and I had many bad ass, tough battles on the field and in the weight room as we were teammates at the University of Miami," Johnson said when Cristobal was hired at Oregon. "Smart, tough and motivating. Championship DNA."

Cristobal's recruiting DNA has been on display of late, as Miami has landed eight verbal commitments since mid June, including two Elite 11 quarterbacks in Jaden Rashada and Emory Williams, as well as the flip of Clemson commitment Nathaniel Joseph and Georgia pledge Antoine Jackson of late.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.