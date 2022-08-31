Miami Commitment Nathaniel 'Ray Ray' Joseph Selected for All-American Bowl

For high school football players, it's always great to be recognized nationally for one’s efforts on the gridiron. In the case of Nathaniel Joseph , more commonly known as "Ray Ray" by friends and people that know him, the commitment for the Miami Hurricanes has been selected to head to San Antonio, Texas and play in the All-American Bowl.

The national all-star game has been played since 2001 and it recognizes some of the nation’s best prep football players. To be offered an invitation to play in it is an honor. Ray Ray, a Miami (Fla.) Edison wide receiver and SI99 slot projection, will receive his official offer from the All-American Bowl Wednesday.

Joseph committed to head coach Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes on June 28 after decommitting from Clemson on June 14, and he is a part of one of the nation’s top overall 2023 recruiting classes .

As of today, two more University of Miami commitments will be heading to the All-American Bowl with Joseph: linebacker Malik Bryant and edge Jayden Wayne , each fellow SI99 recruits as well.

Some former Hurricanes that have played in the contest include tight end Greg Olsen and linebacker Leon Williams. Olsen played at The U from 2003-2006 and Williams from 2022-2005. Both players went on to NFL careers, with Olsen spending 14 seasons at the top level of football, and Williams playing six.

