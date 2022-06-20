Miami Hurricanes 2023 Commitment List and Evaluations

Canes fans one-stop shop for the latest on the University of Miami's class of 2023 football commitments.

Mario Cristobal is aiming to put college football on notice in his first year as Miami's head coach, utilizing his and his coaching staff's recruiting prowess to compile one of the nation's top recruiting classes come National Signing Day.

The foundation of the class was established throughout the spring when the Hurricanes added four commitments in a month-long span.

As the summer lingers on and Cristobal's first season in charge gets underway, the haul should expand greatly with in-state talent as well as prospects from across the nation with ties to the new staff.

All Hurricanes is tracking Miami's class of 2023 commitments, which you can find sorted by position below.

Total Commitments: 8

Quarterback (1)

Emory Williams, Milton (Fla.) High, 6-foot-4, 190 pounds

Committed: 6/20/2022

All Hurricanes scouting report: Williams is a pass-first signal-caller with the arm strength to beat teams over the top, while also having a deft touch along the sidelines and in the back of the end zone. He's at his best when going through his progressions and making throws to the second and third levels of the defense. Not afraid to take a hit, Williams will also deliver a strike right before a defender makes contact with him. Finally, Williams has the ability to scramble and still make a throw, or take off and make big plays with his legs.

Running Back (0)

Wide Receiver (2)

Robby Washington, Miami (Fla.) Palmetto, 5-foot-10, 170 pounds

Committed: 3/24/2022

AllHurricanes scouting report: An explosive exterior threat who could work in the slot or outside to put pressure on the depth of a defense. Washington combined for 13 total touchdowns in 2021, working both wide receiver and running back roles at Killian. He has added good weight, adding to strong route-running foundation and top-end speed during the offseason.

Lamar Seymore, Miami (Fla.) Central, 6-foot, 185 pounds

Committed: 4/16/2020

AllHurricanes scouting report: Balanced wide receiver prospect who has multiple state championship rings to his name at Central High. Offers good top-end speed with plus ability after the catch. Holds room to fill out frame further at the college level. Younger brother of Miami offensive lineman Laurance Seymore.

Tight End (2)

Reid Mikeska, Cypress (Texas) Bridgeland, 6-foot-6, 230 pounds

Committed: 6/19/2022

AllHurricanes scouting report: A hybrid pass-catcher comfortable working more like a jumbo wide receiver, Mikeska offers size, instincts and after-the-catch ability in space. He is experienced blocking in space, even as an H-back, enhancing his floor at the college level. Added bulk could help to project towards a more balanced college skill set, but this Cane fits the modern game.

Jackson Carver, Windsor (Conn.) Loomis Chaffee School, 6-foot-6, 225 pounds

Committed: 6/14/2022

AllHurricanes scouting report: A three-sport standout growing up in Minnesota, Carver played hockey and excelled at lacrosse before blossoming into a top tight end recruit. Picking Miami over 30 additional offers, he shows the ability to work well in-line and split out, with an extended catch radius and strong linear running ability to boot. Capable blocker with defensive line experience, enhancing pop at the point of contact.

Offensive Tackle (1)

Frankie Tinilau, Miami (Fla.) La Salle, 6-foot-5, 315 pounds

Committed: 4/11/2022

AllHurricanes scouting report: Australia native is raw in his technique but offers plenty of power given his size, leverage discipline and two-way experience as an offensive and defensive lineman at different points. Has experience at left tackle, carries 300-plus pounds very well relative to frame.

Interior Offensive Line (1)

Antonio Tripp, Owings Mills (Md.) McDonogh School, 6-foot-3, 300 pounds

Committed: 3/8/2022

AllHurricanes scouting report: Balanced offensive line prospect with experience at multiple positions up front. Will project inside at the next level, reflecting strong lower-body foundation and pop on contact. Works well on the move with relatively high motor in the run-blocking game. Pass protection needs polish going forward.

Edge rusher (0)

Defensive Line (0)

Off-Ball Linebacker (1)

Bobby Washington, Miami (Fla.) Palmetto, 6-foot-3, 205 pounds

Committed: 3/24/2022

AllHurricanes scouting report: Modern linebacker build with plus athleticism and experience against high profile competition in south Florida. Strong instincts versus the run and competitive in pass coverage with short-area explosiveness and striking ability. Runs relatively well and has a nose for the football with room to continue to fill out frame.

Cornerback (0)

Safety/Nickel (0)

Specialists (0)

Previous Commits

WR Andy Jean, Miami (Fla.) Northwestern, decommitted 3/28/2022

