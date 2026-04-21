Mark Matthews Recruiting Battle Coming Ahead with Miami In Contention with SEC Power

The Miami Hurricanes look to get their first No. 1 class in the Mario Cristobal era, but it starts with getting more of the best talent in the country.

Their biggest target is the No. 1 official lineman and No. 2 player in the 2027 class from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Mark Matthews.

Matthews has been projected to land with the Hurricanes, but he has yet to officially commit. That leaves room for other teams to try and wow him like an SEC Foe.

Texas A&M held its spring game at the same time as the Hurricanes, but instead of going down I-95 to Coral Gables, Matthews was in College Station to witness what the Aggies are building as well.

Texas A&M positioned very well with 5-star OT Mark Matthews, impressing other elite prospects that visited for Saturday's spring game. The latest here: https://t.co/KYsUwjG6L6 pic.twitter.com/hgfmeIOJxG — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong_) April 19, 2026

Nevertheless, Mark Cristobal already knows the type of talent he wants. Recruiting is the sport to him, and on an episode of Bussin with the Boys, he broke down his recruiting process and how he wants people with a particular DNA to be a part of the team.

"There are questions, but it’s really more about putting our eyes on them," Crisotbal said. "We watch every ounce of tape we can, and then we go watch practice, workouts, everything. There used to be a time we could get guys in camp, and that was the ultimate recruiting process.I remember at Oregon with Penei Sewell.

"Everybody was just trying to kiss his butt, and we were thinking when he got to us, we were going to grind him. We were going to work him. He came over and we were trying to wear him out, and he was just launching human beings all over the place. That’s the DNA we’re looking for.

"It’s hard to find. It’s not for everybody. And again, we don’t judge. You also have to project a little bit. Some guys haven’t been exposed to that kind of environment, so there’s some risk in that. You roll the dice sometimes on a guy you think can handle it even if he hasn’t had that background.

If the Aggies want him as well, then they also understand the type of player that he is and wants to be. Crisotbal knows these targets are wanted by all, but Miami is building something special, and a talent like Matthews would be the perfect fit.

"For the most part, though, we’ve been fortunate to target high-mentality, high-achieving, mindset-type guys," Crisotbal finished. "They love it. They’re all in on it. They know we have one goal: make them as good as they can be. There’s no kind and cuddly way to get there. We’ve got to roll."

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