Miami Flips Talented Five-Star EDGE Jaiden Bryant from LSU

Ahead of Miami's second official visit weekend, the first was viewed as a success, with many of the already committed players from the 2027 class building a deeper relationship with the program.

It was also another time when more players were undecided to make that commitment to the Canes. Now the Hurricanes have added another player to a top-three recruiting class that continues to get deeper.

The Hurricanes flip five-star edge Jaiden Bryant from LSU after his official visit this following weekend. He had been committed to the Tigers since January and had planned to visit other schools as well.

"I'm still tight with LSU. They're still my No. 1. I'm going to take my visits since I'm not signing anything. It could happen. I'm not saying it will happen (flipping), but it could," Bryant told the Miami 247 site, before flipping to the Canes.

BREAKING: Five-Star EDGE Jaiden Bryant has Flipped his Commitment from LSU to Miami, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’3 260 EDGE had been Committed to the Tigers since January



He’s officially shutting down his recruitment and won’t be taking any more OVshttps://t.co/kJKNoMSxHK pic.twitter.com/Rm3cyvBCcU — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 3, 2026

The biggest news is that he is shutting down his commitment after announcing he was moving up his visit date to the other SEC school, South Carolina.

Bryant is a top 20 player in the 2027 class and the No. 1 overall player to come out of South Carolina. However, his visit with Miami was so well received that it took no time to think about his future in the orange and green and commit.

The No. 4 edge in the class highlights the explosiveness potential the Canes have wanted for years and the national athletes they have been stockpiling for the future.

Miami's recruiting class now consists of four of the 20 best players in this class, with more coming and more flip targets still being hinted at. The Hurricanes are not done with this attack and look to finish with Mario Cristobal's first No. 1 overall recruiting class during his time with Miami.

Current Committed for Miami's 2027 Recruiting Class

Nick Lennear, WR, Committed 3/5/26

Jaylyn Jones, S, Committed 6/23/25

Demarcus Deroche, EDGE, Committed 8/19/2025

Josh Johnson, DL, Committed 3/24/26

Sherrod Gourdine, CB, Committed 3/24/26

Israel Abrams, QB,Committed 4/3/26

Sean Tatum, IOL, Committed 4/10/26

Tyler Ford, IOL, Committed 4/15/26

Ty Keys, RB, Committed 5/1/26

Ezekiel Ayangbile, DL, Committed, 5/8/26

Donte Wright, CB, Committed 5/9/26

Jayvon Dawson, DL, 5/17/26

Jatori Williams, OL, 5/21/26

AJ Randle, LB, 5/21/26

DeMarco Jenkins, DL, 5/31/26

Noah Glover, LB, 5/31/26

Jaiden Bryant, EDGE 6/3/26

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