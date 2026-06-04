Miami Hurricanes' 2027 Football Commitment Tracker
In this story:
After a National Championship appearance, the Miami Hurricanes look to bring in their best class in the Mario Cristobal era and they are already off to a hot start.
Thanks to the College Football Playoff run and having more time playing around with NIL, the Canes have started recruiting at the highest level, which was also Cristobal's goal.
Cristobal has always been a master recruiter, finishing with the top ACC class since his return to Coral Gables, and is now challenging to be one of the best in the country for another season.
This is a different Hurricanes team and program since the Manny Diaz era. The Canes are pushing all the right buttons and flipping some of the best talent in the country.
Here is a look at all the commits so far and how they stand with the rest of the country.
Miami Hurricanes on SI will update this as recruiting continues to heat up in South Florida for Mario Cristobal, the second someone commits or decommits.
In Order of Star Rating:
1. Donte Wright, CB
Consensus: 5-star
247Sports: No. 10 nationally, No. 2 position, No. 1 state
Rivals: No. 8 nationally, No. 2 position, No. 1 state
2. Israel Abrams QB
Consensus: 5-star
247Sports: No. 14 nationally, No. 2 position, No. 1 state
Rivals: No. 44 nationally, No. 2 position, No. 2 state
3. Nick Lennear, WR
Consensus: 5-star
247Sports: No. 16 nationally, No. 3 position, No. 3 state
Rivals: No. 24 nationally, No. 5 position, No. 4 state
4. Jaiden Bryant, DE
Consensus: 5-star
247Sports: No. 19 nationally, No. 4 position, No. 1 state
Rivals: No. 29 nationally, No. 4 position, No. 1 state
5. Ai'King Hall, CB
Consensus: 4-star
247Sports: No. 131 nationally, No. 17 position, No. 6 state
Rivals: No. 74 nationally, No. 11 position, No. 1 state
6. Aroson "AJ" Randle Jr., LB
Consensus: 4-star
247Sports: No. 146 nationally, No. 8 position, No. 6 state
Rivals: No. 96 nationally, No. 6 position, No. 5 state
7. Noah Glover, LB
Consensus: 4-star
247Sports: No. 154 nationally, No. 10 position, No. 3 state
Rivals: No. 199 nationally, No. 19 position, No. 3 state
8. Jaylyn Jones, S
Consensus: 4-star
247Sports: No. 227 nationally, No. 21 position, No. 20 state
Rivals: No. 297 nationally, No. 21 position, No. 20 state
9. Sean Tatum, OT
Consensus: 4-star
247Sports: No. 234 nationally, No. 26 position, No. 40 state
Rivals: No. 169 nationally, No. 11 position, No. 29 state
10. Ezekiel Ayangbile, DL
Consensus: 4-star
247Sports: No. 234 nationally, No. 26 position, No. 40 state
Rivals: No. 169 nationally, No. 11 position, No. 29 state
11. Demarcus Deroche, DE
Consensus: 4-star
247Sports: NA nationally, No. 17 position, No. 23 state
Rivals: No. 271 nationally, No. 14 position, No. 22 state
12. Ty Keys, RB
Consensus: 4-star
247Sports: NA nationally, No. 14 position, No. 8 state
Rivals: No. 201 nationally, No. 12 position, No. 7 state
13. Jayvon Dawson, DE
Consensus: 3-star
247Sports: NA nationally, No. 29 position, No. 27 state
Rivals: No. 484 nationally, No. 42 position, No. 40 state
14. Sherrod Gourdine, ATH
Consensus: 3 -star
247Sports: NA nationally, No. 45 position, No. 37 state
Rivals: No. 588 nationally, No. 63 position, No. 50 state
15. Tyler Ford, OT
Consensus: 3-star
247Sports: NA nationally, No. 52 position, No. 68 state
Rivals: No. 636 nationally, No. 49 position, No. 76 state
16. DeMarco Jenkins, DL
Consensus: 3-star
247Sports: NA nationally, No. 72 position, No. 80 state
Rivals: No. 381 nationally, No. 41 position, No. 49 state
17. Josh Johnson, DL
Consensus: 3-star
247Sports: NA nationally, No. 112 position, No. 94 state
Rivals: No. 747 nationally, No. 77 position, No. 80 state
Decommitments:
4-star WR Ah'Mari Stevens, Committed to LSU
3-star OT Zaquan Linton, No commitment made
Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and BlueSky.
Read More Miami Hurricanes News:
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5