Miami Hurricanes' 2027 Football Commitment Tracker

After a National Championship appearance, the Miami Hurricanes look to bring in their best class in the Mario Cristobal era and they are already off to a hot start.

Thanks to the College Football Playoff run and having more time playing around with NIL, the Canes have started recruiting at the highest level, which was also Cristobal's goal.

Cristobal has always been a master recruiter, finishing with the top ACC class since his return to Coral Gables, and is now challenging to be one of the best in the country for another season.

This is a different Hurricanes team and program since the Manny Diaz era. The Canes are pushing all the right buttons and flipping some of the best talent in the country.

Here is a look at all the commits so far and how they stand with the rest of the country.

Miami Hurricanes on SI will update this as recruiting continues to heat up in South Florida for Mario Cristobal, the second someone commits or decommits.

In Order of Star Rating:

1. Donte Wright, CB

Consensus: 5-star

247Sports: No. 10 nationally, No. 2 position, No. 1 state

Rivals: No. 8 nationally, No. 2 position, No. 1 state

2. Israel Abrams QB

Consensus: 5-star

247Sports: No. 14 nationally, No. 2 position, No. 1 state

Rivals: No. 44 nationally, No. 2 position, No. 2 state

3. Nick Lennear, WR

Consensus: 5-star

247Sports: No. 16 nationally, No. 3 position, No. 3 state

Rivals: No. 24 nationally, No. 5 position, No. 4 state

4. Jaiden Bryant, DE

Consensus: 5-star

247Sports: No. 19 nationally, No. 4 position, No. 1 state

Rivals: No. 29 nationally, No. 4 position, No. 1 state

5. Ai'King Hall, CB

Consensus: 4-star

247Sports: No. 131 nationally, No. 17 position, No. 6 state

Rivals: No. 74 nationally, No. 11 position, No. 1 state

6. Aroson "AJ" Randle Jr., LB

Consensus: 4-star

247Sports: No. 146 nationally, No. 8 position, No. 6 state

Rivals: No. 96 nationally, No. 6 position, No. 5 state

7. Noah Glover, LB

Consensus: 4-star

247Sports: No. 154 nationally, No. 10 position, No. 3 state

Rivals: No. 199 nationally, No. 19 position, No. 3 state

8. Jaylyn Jones, S

Consensus: 4-star

247Sports: No. 227 nationally, No. 21 position, No. 20 state

Rivals: No. 297 nationally, No. 21 position, No. 20 state

9. Sean Tatum, OT

Consensus: 4-star

247Sports: No. 234 nationally, No. 26 position, No. 40 state

Rivals: No. 169 nationally, No. 11 position, No. 29 state

10. Ezekiel Ayangbile, DL

Consensus: 4-star

247Sports: No. 234 nationally, No. 26 position, No. 40 state

Rivals: No. 169 nationally, No. 11 position, No. 29 state

11. Demarcus Deroche, DE

Consensus: 4-star

247Sports: NA nationally, No. 17 position, No. 23 state

Rivals: No. 271 nationally, No. 14 position, No. 22 state

12. Ty Keys, RB

Consensus: 4-star

247Sports: NA nationally, No. 14 position, No. 8 state

Rivals: No. 201 nationally, No. 12 position, No. 7 state

13. Jayvon Dawson, DE

Consensus: 3-star

247Sports: NA nationally, No. 29 position, No. 27 state

Rivals: No. 484 nationally, No. 42 position, No. 40 state

14. Sherrod Gourdine, ATH

Consensus: 3 -star

247Sports: NA nationally, No. 45 position, No. 37 state

Rivals: No. 588 nationally, No. 63 position, No. 50 state

15. Tyler Ford, OT

Consensus: 3-star

247Sports: NA nationally, No. 52 position, No. 68 state

Rivals: No. 636 nationally, No. 49 position, No. 76 state

16. DeMarco Jenkins, DL

Consensus: 3-star

247Sports: NA nationally, No. 72 position, No. 80 state

Rivals: No. 381 nationally, No. 41 position, No. 49 state

17. Josh Johnson, DL

Consensus: 3-star

247Sports: NA nationally, No. 112 position, No. 94 state

Rivals: No. 747 nationally, No. 77 position, No. 80 state

Decommitments:

4-star WR Ah'Mari Stevens, Committed to LSU

3-star OT Zaquan Linton, No commitment made

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