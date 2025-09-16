Miami Baseball Ranked With A Top Five 2025 Recruiting Class
After their first appearance in Super Regionals since 2016, the Miami Hurricanes baseball team has brought back most of its roster from last season. It has now added a top-five recruiting class, according to Perfect Game USA.
The Hurricanes are the second-highest team in the ACC behind Virginia, but this only shows that this is going to be a great season for J.D. Arteaga, who is entering his third season.
1. Tennessee
2. Texas
3. Arkansas
4. Virginia
5. Miami
6. LSU
7. Oklahoma State
8. Alabama
9. Mississippi State
10. Wake Forest
11. Aubrun
12. UCF
13. Texas A&M
14. Indiana
15. Oklahoma
16. West Virginia
17. Arinzona State
18. USC
19. LaSalle
20. Stanford
21. Oregon State
22. Florida
23. UCLA
24. Virginia tech
25. Oregon
Catch Up: Miami Baseball Hires Former Major League Catcher To Program
Miami Hurricanes baseball head coach J.D. Arteaga announced the hiring of former Major League Baseball catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia as the program’s new Director of Program Development.
A native of West Palm Beach, Fla., Saltalamacchia brings more than a decade of MLB experience to Coral Gables.
A switch-hitting catcher, he made his big-league debut with the Atlanta Braves on May 2, 2007, his 22nd birthday, and went on to play for the Texas Rangers, Boston Red Sox, Miami Marlins, Arizona Diamondbacks, Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays. Over a 12-year career, he compiled a .232 batting average with 110 home runs and 381 RBIs.
Saltalamacchia was also a member of the 2013 World Series champion Boston Red Sox, contributing behind the dish during their title run.
Following his retirement in 2019, Saltalamacchia transitioned into coaching and player development. He served as a coach at The King’s Academy in West Palm Beach before moving into the collegiate summer ranks. In 2024, he was named head coach of the Falmouth Commodores in the Cape Cod Baseball League.
Under his leadership and lone season in Cape Cod, the Commodores produced a record number of Cape League All-Stars, saw 21 players selected in the MLB Draft, including three first-round picks, and guided infielder Maika Niu to league MVP honors. Off the field, Saltalamacchia helped set new marks in sponsorship donations, merchandise sales and youth clinic participation.
