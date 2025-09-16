All Hurricanes

Miami Baseball Ranked With A Top Five 2025 Recruiting Class

The Miami Hurricanes baseball team has brought back most of its roster from last season. It has now added a top-five recruiting class, according to Perfect Game USA.

Miami Hurricanes Shortstop Jake Ogden (4) after hitting a homerun.
Miami Hurricanes Shortstop Jake Ogden (4) after hitting a homerun. / Miami Hurricanes Athletics

After their first appearance in Super Regionals since 2016, the Miami Hurricanes baseball team has brought back most of its roster from last season. It has now added a top-five recruiting class, according to Perfect Game USA.

The Hurricanes are the second-highest team in the ACC behind Virginia, but this only shows that this is going to be a great season for J.D. Arteaga, who is entering his third season.

1. Tennessee

2. Texas

3. Arkansas

4. Virginia

5. Miami

6. LSU

7. Oklahoma State

8. Alabama

9. Mississippi State

10. Wake Forest

11. Aubrun

12. UCF

13. Texas A&M

14. Indiana

15. Oklahoma

16. West Virginia

17. Arinzona State

18. USC

19. LaSalle

20. Stanford

21. Oregon State

22. Florida

23. UCLA

24. Virginia tech

25. Oregon

Catch Up: Miami Baseball Hires Former Major League Catcher To Program

Miami Hurricanes baseball head coach J.D. Arteaga announced the hiring of former Major League Baseball catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia as the program’s new Director of Program Development.

A native of West Palm Beach, Fla., Saltalamacchia brings more than a decade of MLB experience to Coral Gables. 

A switch-hitting catcher, he made his big-league debut with the Atlanta Braves on May 2, 2007, his 22nd birthday, and went on to play for the Texas Rangers, Boston Red Sox, Miami Marlins, Arizona Diamondbacks, Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays. Over a 12-year career, he compiled a .232 batting average with 110 home runs and 381 RBIs.

Saltalamacchia was also a member of the 2013 World Series champion Boston Red Sox, contributing behind the dish during their title run.

Following his retirement in 2019, Saltalamacchia transitioned into coaching and player development. He served as a coach at The King’s Academy in West Palm Beach before moving into the collegiate summer ranks. In 2024, he was named head coach of the Falmouth Commodores in the Cape Cod Baseball League.

Under his leadership and lone season in Cape Cod, the Commodores produced a record number of Cape League All-Stars, saw 21 players selected in the MLB Draft, including three first-round picks, and guided infielder Maika Niu to league MVP honors. Off the field, Saltalamacchia helped set new marks in sponsorship donations, merchandise sales and youth clinic participation.

