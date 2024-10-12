Miami Basketball Loses Out On The Commitment Of The Boozer Twins: Recruiting Rundown
Going into this commitment, it was a tight battle between the Hurricanes and the Duke Blue Devils for the commitment of two of the best players in the 2025 class. However, the Hurricanes miss out on Cayden and Cameron Boozer as they commit to the Blue Devils.
Cameron is the No. 2 player in the class (Brown Nike Tech) while Cayden sits at No. 21. This is only a positive for the Hurricanes who already have two commits from this class in Matthew Able and Ben Ahmed.
Famously known because of their father Carlos Boozer, playing in the NBA for 13 years and was also an all-time great Duke player, the twins have decided to follow in their father's footsteps in creating their legacy in Durham, NC.
READ MORE: Four-Star Shooting Guard Matthew Able Commits To The Miami Hurricanes
After Jalil Bethea's commitment from last season, the Hurricanes are still looking for another top prospect out of the basketball ranks.
Baseball and Football have been competing with the top of the nation with football coach Mario Cristobal visiting several high schools this weekend to watch committed players during the team's bye week.