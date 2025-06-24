Miami Fighting with Ole Miss and Georgia for Top Safety
Nascar McCoy is one of the top defensive backs in Georgia. Miami is among the schools he is considering, along with Ole Miss, Georgia, Auburn, and Ohio State, but other schools are still pursuing him.
Recruiting Battle:
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin went to the Magnolia State this past weekend to make his case to McCoy. The 6-foot, 180 lbs. safety out of Buford High has attracted many suitors this offseason and the Rebels are making their case.
Miami has also made significant progress in its pursuit of McCoy, according to Rivals' Sam Spiegelman. He'll take official visits to both Miami and Georgia as he considers his options.
Unfortunately for Miami, Ole Miss has made a strong case for McCoy's services. The Hurricanes must make a strong push to convince him they are the right fit.
How McCoy would Impact Miami's Recruiting Class:
Miami already has the seventh-best recruiting class in the country and the best in the ACC. McCoy would give them five defensive backs in this class. He would be the 12th four-star commitment and sixth defensive player among that group.As the summer rages on, it will be interesting to see where Miami's recruiting class finishes in the rankings. Without a doubt, McCoy joining this group would help their final standing. We will continue monitoring McCoy's process and provide updates as they're made available.
Reaching the College Football Playoff:
Having one of the top classes in the country is great, but at some point, the Hurricanes must reach the College Football Playoff. They failed to do so with Cam Ward at quarterback, and he was the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft. Finishing with a 10-3 record, they ended the season 18th in the AP Top 25. However, due to the nature of the expanded playoff, they could have gotten in if they had only lost one regular-season game. With the ACC being perceived as a weaker conference, however, the Hurricanes probably would need a conference championship.
Blue-chip prospects like McCoy are just what Miami needs to reach the College Football Playoff. As the offseason continues, McCoy's decision will have a profound impact on Cristobal and the entire football program. Will McCoy see Miami as the best fit for him, or will another program, such as Ole Miss, gain his services? For more updates on this story and others, keep following the Miami Hurricanes on SI.