C Peyton Marshall Talks Miami, Updates Recruitment

Since this past April, Kell (Ga.) High School center Peyton Marshall has seen his recruitment skyrocket, receiving an offer from 22 Division I schools, including ones from powerhouse Power 5 programs such as Auburn, Florida, Ohio State and Miami.

He received his offer from the Hurricanes on Aug. 21, and the class of 2024 big has since begun to form a connection with Miami head coach Jim Larrañaga and associate head coach Bill Courtney.

"They are really nice people," Marshall said to All Hurricanes. "Coach Courtney, he talks to me very often and Coach L, he actually sent me a quote today talking about optimism so that was pretty cool, so they are just keeping up with me, see how I'm doing."

The Hurricanes became interested in the center after his performance at a camp and offered him shortly after.

September has been an active month for Marshall. The 2024 prospect, ranked as the No. 68 player and sixth-best center in his cycle by the On3 Sports consensus rankings, made an official visit to Auburn on Sept. 16, which was the first one of his recruiting process. Missouri also paid a visit to Kell High School to check out the 7-foot-0 junior in action.

Marshall dominates the paint with his size, but he sets himself apart with his passing.

"I'm a really good passer for my size. I get a lot of double-teams. I could see the floor better than the next person with being so tall and all that I would say I'm a good passer and a rim protector as well with my size and my height, my wingspan. Those would be my two best attributes," Marshall said.

Aside from his passing and rim protection, Marshall is also a solid finisher. He is looking to improve his shooting as he prepares for his last two seasons of high school basketball.

