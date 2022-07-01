Miami Commits Jaden Rashada, Emory Williams Make SI's Elite 11

Emory Williams and Jaden Rashada's strong finishes at the Elite 11 Finals placed them among the top performers by Sports Illustrated's rankings.

Photo: Emory Williams (left) and Jaden Rashada (right); Credit: Zach Goodall

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. -- The 2022 Elite 11 Finals are in the books, and both Miami Hurricanes quarterbacks in attendance have some hardware to take home via Sports Illustrated's rankings from the event.

SI, which graded each passer individually across all three days of the showcase and averaged the scores, ranked Canes commit Emory Williams as the No. 3 passer and fellow Miami pledge Jaden Rashada as the No. 11 signal-caller at the Elite 11 Finals — cementing themselves among the nation's best quarterbacks who were scouted over the last year and invited to the championship in the Los Angeles area.

You can find SI's evaluation of both quarterbacks from the outlet's Elite 11 Finals composite rankings below.

3. Emory Williams (Miami) Composite: 5.7 Day 1 - 13; Day 2 - 3; Day 3 - 1 Another surprise in our top 10 who recently emerged on the recruiting landscape by committing to Miami, Williams made all of the throws he needed to—as well as the occasional difficult toss—in the pro day and accuracy gauntlet settings to skyrocket into the top three by the end of Day 3. As he became more comfortable around more established arms, Williams’s mechanics improved drastically, allowing him to go on several ball-placement hot streaks across Days 2 and 3, including finishing above his 19 peers Thursday.

11. Jaden Rashada (Miami) Composite: 9.7 Day 1 - 16; Day 2 - 7; Day 3 - 6 Rashada’s natural arm strength shines on the run, throwing against his body, and even moving away from his target. Some of the best throws from the entire group of Elite 11 finalists were made by Rashada during the week. To that point, he upped his performance on Day 2 and Day 3, making difficult down-the-field throws look easy. Elite 11 shows why numerous colleges wanted the now Miami commitment to be a part of their respective programs.

