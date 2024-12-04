More Secondary Help in the 2025 Class With The Hurricanes Landing Another Signee
The Miami football program’s 2025 recruiting class continues to build as the Hurricanes officially locked in 4-star safety Amari Wallace.
The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder out of Miami Central High School in Miami, Fla. is ranked as the No. 187 prospect in the nation, the No. 16 safety in the class and the No. 22 player in the state, per 247Sports.
Wallace is the 10th commit and first safety in Miami’s 2025 class as he joins offensive tackle Jaden Wilkerson (committed on Wednesday), offensive tackle Demetrius Campbell (committed on Tuesday), cornerback Timothy Merritt, interior offensive lineman Takaylen Muex, tight end Brock Schott, tight end Luka Gilbert, running back Girard Pringle, linebacker Elijah Melendez and quarterback Luke Nickel.
Wallace took two unofficial visits on July 29, 2023, and March 6, 2024, before taking an official one last weekend. The Hurricanes made a big impression during his OV as he committed just a few days later.
Over the past two recruiting classes, head coach Mario Cristobal has been working relentlessly to get the best high-school prospects to the Miami Hurricane football program.
As of now, the Hurricanes hold the No. 13 ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, but could still be in play to add more talented prospects.
