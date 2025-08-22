All Hurricanes

Nation's No. 1 Point Guard Lists Miami in Top Eight Schools

Miami men's basketball is starting to find a new way to its groove as five-star guard Taylen Kinney listed the Canes in his final eight schools.

Newport's Taylen Kinney (0) reacts after scoring two of his 13 points in the first half against Washington County at Wednesday's 2023 King of the Bluegrass basketball tournament at Fairdale High School. Dec. 20, 2023 / Matt Stone/The Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
The 2026 recruiting class of the Miami Hurricanes might start taking shape a lot quicker than most would expect.

New head coach Jai Lucas has been on the recruiting trail, and now, a top-15 recruit is down to his top eight schools, according to Joe Tipton of On3: Miami, Kentucky, Kansas, Arkansas, Louisville, Texas, Indiana, and Oregon.

He has an official visit date set after already taking two visits to Kentucky and Louisville. He will be in Coral Gables Sept. 19–21, where Lucas will try to work on his major to convince one of the top guards in the country to believe in his vision for the future of the Hurricanes program.

The 6-foot-2 185 lbs is the No. 1 point guard in the country. After transferring to Overtime Elite, which has produced some of the top rising stars in the NBA today, he will look to take his talents to the collegiate world.

He is not the only top player to visit the Canes shortly. Top 100 player Kevin Thomas will be taking his official visit with the Hurricanes Sept. 27-29.

Taylen Kinney Analyst:

Newport's Taylen Kinney (0) steals the ball from Washington County's Camden Abell (20) at Wednesday's 2023 King of the Bluegrass basketball tournament at Fairdale High School. Dec. 20, 2023 / Matt Stone/The Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

247Sports: Kinney is a scoring and playmaking lead guard who is smooth and versatile with his attack. He’s a multi-level scoring threat with a creative and crisp handle to get to his advanced pull-up game or pressure the rim. He can rise to finish when he has momentum, and he also owns dexterity and touch as a lay-up maker.

The Hurricanes are also targeting Toni Bryant ( Ranked No. 9 in the 2026 Class), Caleb Gaskins (No. 16), and Jaxson Richardson (No. 19), each a South Florida native.

Lucas looks to come through as the monster recruiting he was projected to be with the Hurricanes. After bringing in a top 20 transfer portal class in his short time at the helm, this could be one of the best recruiting classes the program has ever seen.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

