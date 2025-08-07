Miami Basketball Sets Visit Date with Top 100 Recruit
The Miami Hurricanes basketball team continues to look towards South Florida as they set an official visit with top-100 small forward Kevin Thomas.
According to 247Sports' Brandon Jenkins, the No. 78 overall recruit in the 2026 class has his official visit set for September 27th-29th.
Kevin Thomas Analyst:
The Montverde Academy standout stands at 6-foot-7 and is praised as an outstanding wing defender who can spread the floor and attack the rim. He also has the advantage in most matchups because of his tight ball-handling ability, and his length allows him to deflect anything coming his way. He is a savvy rebounder and can push the ball up the court himself, while also being able to dish a few dimes as well. A key wing-defender with upside of being a dynamic 3-and-D player at a higher level.
Jai Lucas has his sights set on recruiting a top ten class in his first official offseason with the Miami Hurricanes, and recruiting Thomas is just the start of this process.
He also has eyes on other talent in the 2026 such as Toni Bryant ( Ranked No. 9 in the 2026 Class), Tay Kinney (No. 11), Caleb Gaskins (No. 16), and Jaxson Richardson (No. 19), each South Florida talent that he is determined to keep home and playing for the orange and green.
"I was one of those players who went back home and played at home, so understanding that messaging of being back around friends and family 24/7, that's a different layer that you have to add to it," Lucas said. "It's important for me for the people, the players, the community of South Florida to feel like they have somewhere that's home, and I want that to be here."
What would also help with this is a clear sign of improvement from last season's basketball team, which was one of the worst in program history. An appearance in the NCAA Tournament and a long outing in the ACC Tournament could be what many recruits need to see out of this version of the Hurricanes team in year one under the new leadership of Lucas.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.