Miami Basketball Sets Visit Date with Top 100 Recruit

𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦: Kevin Thomas, the No. 78 overall recruit in the national 2026 class, tells @247Sports he has scheduled an official visit to #Miami for September 27th-29th.



𝐏𝐑𝐎𝐅𝐈𝐋𝐄 https://t.co/VGPbTpbubJ pic.twitter.com/6FQic98ZjN