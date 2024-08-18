Bryce Fitzgerald Stays Close To Home And Commits To The Miami Hurricanes
CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Another commit from the Miami Hurricanes 2025 class and another key defensive player in Byrce Fitzgerald. the secondary was seen as a weakness last season and Mario Cristobal and co. are looking to fix that in future classes for the Canes.
6-0.5, 172-pound Fitzgerald is a local native growing and playing in the Miami system where he transferred to Miami Columbus and helped the Explorers capture a Florida 4M title. He is a three-phase playmaker who picked off 10 passes on defense, returning two for six. Two of those interceptions came in the championship game against Jacksonville Mandarin.
247sports director of scouting Andrew Irvins sees a lot of things to like about Fitzgerald.
"Split safety with the range, awareness and athleticism to be a ball thief. Focused heavily on basketball as a youngster before transferring into one of South Florida’s top football powers where he picked off 10 passes as a junior. Route recognition and linear burst stabilize his play as he isn’t the most aggressive run defender at this stage in his development. Still, can read and disagone at a higher level and frequently puts himself in the right position. Tested in the upper percentile spring before his year and came in with some favorable measurements. However, must improve play strength and technique if he’s going to match up with larger targets in the slot. Overall, should be viewed as a potential impact at the Power Four level that can help shore up the back end of a defense. Should only keep evolving and likely to undergo a physical maturation as he’s on the younger side for his grade."
The secondary has been a big target and after missing out on five-star prospect DJ Pickett who chose to commit to the LSU Tigers, this is a fantastic rebound for the Canes and the 2025 class.