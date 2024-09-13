More Wins Equals More Official Visits: Recruiting Rundown
The No. 10 Miami Hurricanes already had the eyes of top recruits from around the country. Moreover, now that the team is winning quality games, more eyes have turned to the program as many talented players take their official visit this weekend during the Ball State game.
A notable name is 5-star Alabama IOL commit Michael Carrol. A talent of that magnitude flipping would be great for the Hurricanes especially now that they have Alex Merbal and coach Cristobal changing Miami into O-line U.
Some other talents are also taking notice, as elite Ohio State 4-star LB commit Tarvos Alford has been pursued heavily by the Hurricanes.
One of the key players still out there is Elijah Griffin, the No. 1 defensive lineman in the country. He still has his visiting days with the Hurricanes, No. 1 Georiga, and No. 11 USC.
A new surprise to the fold is the prediction that the No. 5 WR in the 2026 class Jabari Brady is expected to commit to the Hurricanes soon. This is only a great sign of the culture that has changed around Coral Gables and the endless work that Cristobal has done inside the building.
Don't worry, flipmas is closely approaching and while the Hurricanes do sit at No. 12 in the high school recruiting ranks, they could easily jump back into the top five once it is all said and done.