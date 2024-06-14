Recruiting Rundown: Miami Hurricanes Will Host Official Visitors this Weekend
CORAL GABLES, Fla - The Miami Hurricanes have had a successful summer when it comes to recruiting and visits for the Class of 2025. So far they have had commitments from seven players who all have bright futures ahead once they get their chance with the green, orange, and white.
Over the past number of weeks, the recruiting talks have ramped up into more of a frenzy with many five-star recruits starting to get a chance to look at one of the storied programs in college football history the Miami Hurricanes.
Head coach Mario Cristobal has done a fantastic job over the past number of recruiting cycles and he plans to continue doing that this weekend. Here are some of the top names that will be taking their official visit and the staff hope to lock down some of the top prospects in the country.
DJ Pickett
the five-star 6-4 178-pound safety out of Zephyrhills, Fla, will be taking his official visit to the University of Miami this weekend but this is not the only offer that the lengthy and talented players has received.
the No. 3 ranked cornerback in the nation and top ten player in the nation also has offers from SEC schools such as Georgia, LSU, and Alabama with other offers from teams in the Big 10 like Oregon.
He is also a high school track District champion winning the 100-meter dash, 200-meter, and the long jump in the tenth grade. Those assets and talents will be valuable to anyone who gets his commitment.
Dallas Wilson
One of the top wide receivers in the country will take his official visit to the University of Miami but he has already committed to Oregon. This, however, will not change the stance on trying to get the four-star 195-pound player out of Tampa, Fla, to the top of the priority list for Cristobal.
He is already college size standing at 6-3 but his hand size is something that stands out from the rest. 10-inch hands are similar to the size of future NFL Hall Of Famer Deandre Hopkins and having similar hands to one of the all-time greatest catchers is a positive sight for the talented receiver.
Myron Charles
One of the many goals that Cristobal has had in his return to Coral Gables has been to restore the feeling of "The U" and that comes with a great defense line. Charles is one of the top portestes coming off the defensive line and has top offers from schools such as Florida State, Florida, Texas, and Alabama.
The crystal ball predictions has him coming to Florida State but that does not mean that it is certain that is the location that he will be landing in. The 6-4 295-pound line man comes from Port Charlotte, Fla, so another top Florida talent will likely stay in his home state.
That will play a factor when it comes to the locations of teams as he is known to be a family man and that is one of his top priorities.
Chris Ewald
Another top Florida prospect this time hailing from Hollywood, the four-star cornerback has a large wingspan stretching to 6-3 which means he is a deflection machine. He is on the smaller side standing 165 pounds but that can always be fixed with a quality diet and training to build up muscle mass with his lengthy frame.
Miami could be on the top of his list as this will be his third visit to Coral Gables and many have high expectations for the potential star defensive player.
He has other offers from Georgia, Alabama, and Auburn but it seems likely that he will stay in his home state as more time passes.
Girard Pringle Jr.
Pringle Jr. is the only player during this visit that has already committed to the U. The No. 8 running back in the country according to 247sports has been committed for quite some time now.
His official visit should solidify his standing with the program as well as add to a talented running back room that will see ample opportunity to perform at a high level.
The 5-10 182-pound running back has elite levels of speed and balance that is hard to find in young backs.
Max Buchanan
One of two offensive linemen who will be taking their visit to the Miami Hurricanes will be one of the targets on the team's list. He has other offers from top lineman schools such as Florida State, Penn State, Clemson, and USF.
Most of these teams are in the ACC which could be troublesome if he pans out and is not on the roster of the Hurricanes. He stands at 6-4 and 275 pounds out of Sanford, Fl. The three-star prospect will be a big get for the program as they continue to build for the future through their offensive line.
Amari Wallace
Another top defensive player in the secondary, Wallace stands at 5-10 172 pounds hailing from Miami. He is a four-star prospect that has a crystal ball projection to be a part of the University of Miami shortly. This visit would solidify the deal for the hometown prospect.
He is on the smaller side so he will need to add more size but a quality diet and training plan will get him to where he needs to be for the program.
Isaac Sowells Jr.
The final lineman that will be taking his visit will be Sowells Jr. The three-star prospect stands at 6-2 295 pounds and from Louisville, Ky. He has offers from other schools such as Kentucky, Miami, NC State, South Carolina, and Duke, but the crystal ball protection has him taking his talents to NC State.
He is the sun to Isaac Sowells who played in the NFL for the Cleveland Browns, Bengals, and the Lions in his tenure. This trip to Coral Gables will be his second visit this month.