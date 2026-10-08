Overrated? Michigan Basketball Has the Talent to Make Another Run in 2026-27

Coming off a national title last season, the Wolverines are going to look quite different when they take the court this year. It starts with the head coach. In shocking fashion, Dusty May left Michigan after two seasons to pursue a career in the NBA. May took the Dallas Mavericks job and Michigan quickly pivoted to Mike Boynton Jr. as the new head man.

Boynton Jr. was able to retain key coaches, while hiring a couple in the process. As far as the roster went, he was able to keep everyone who May had in the fold, with the lone loss being LJ Cason, who went to Miami.

Even with losing some key cogs, Michigan is predicted to finish third in the Big Ten this season, behind both Illinois and Michigan State. But CBS Sports writer Cameron Salerno believes the Wolverines are overrated heading into the new season.

"Coming into this season, I'm lower on Michigan because it lost Dusty May late in the offseason to the Dallas Mavericks and Brandon McCoy Jr. — a five-star freshman who might've been a lottery pick...The talent on Michigan's roster is still really good, but it's very possible Michigan takes a step back this season. The teams behind them in the polls — especially USC and UCLA — I could see finishing in front of Michigan in the final Big Ten standings," Salerno wrote.

Michigan landed the player it needed to contend

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Losing Brandon McCoy Jr. certainly hurt. He looked the part oveseas, despite the turnover issues. It was clear McCoy Jr. was going to be a big part of the offense, and potentially the best defender on the court. But his season was cut short before it began and Michigan had a big hole to fill.

Thanks to the new five-for-five rule, Michigan was able to land both Kenny Noland, a Columbia transfer, along with former Wolverine Roddy Gayle Jr. After playing in the Summer League, Gayle Jr. was able to win his court battle against the NCAA, and as of now, is set to play for Michigan this season.

Gayle Jr. will start at the wing for the Wolverines and play alongside Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney. It's impossible to teach experience and that's what Gayle Jr. brings to the table. He was with May for two seasons and knows what it takes to win games. He was a key cog in Michigan's pursuit of a title last season, and now he will have an expanded role.

Depth doesn't appear to be as big of an issue

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Heading into Michigan's foreign trip, it was obvious the Wolverines needed a ball handler behind Elliot Cadeau. And that's what Michigan did by landing Noland. New assistant coach Mike Martin was familiar with Noland after coaching against him at Brown.

Noland, a 17 point per game scorer last season, can facillitate the Wolverines' offense when Cadeau needs a break, and has the scoring ability to play the '2' if needed. We also saw enough from Oscar Goodman, Quinn Costello, and Joseph Hartman to believe they can fill in for valuable minutes.

Plus, Ricky Liburd is set to play a massive role this year and he was out during Michigan's trip. There are enough bodies to go around and assuming both Cadeau and Trey McKenney stay healthy, the Wolverines are going to be toward the top of the Big Ten once again.

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