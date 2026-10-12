Why Didn't Roddy Gayle Jr. Play For Michigan Basketball On Sunday?

Michigan took the court on Sunday for its first of three exhibition games this season before the regular season tips off. Going into the game, we knew freshman Marcus Moller wasn't going to play, but the expectation was for Roddy Gayle Jr. to suit up for Michigan after being re-added to the roster.

Gayle Jr. was on the court warming up for Michigan, but his name wasn't listed as a starter, nor did he ever enter the game.

Despite Gayle Jr. not playing, it shouldn't have any effect on his eligibility this season, instead, there is an amendment that needs to be added to his injunction.

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"Obviously all this stuff is fairly nuanced," Boynton Jr. said after the win. "His injunction order didn't address his participation in Summer League. Simple as that. So there needs to be an amendment added to the injunction that says this includes not having anything to do with his participation in Summer League, which we hope will be in the next couple of days."

Gayle Jr. wasn't the only player in this boat. Former Columbia guard Kenny Noland had to fight for an extra year of eligibility and he did suit up to play 14 minutes for the Wolverines on Sunday, scoring two points. Boynton Jr. feels good about this getting resolved for Gayle Jr.

"Obviously we're not involved in the judicial process ourselves, but obviously we talked to his attorneys and representatives," said Boynton Jr. "They feel like it was maybe just an oversight and something that obviously him and Kenny, in a fairly sane vote, Kenny has the wording in it and Roddy doesn't. So that was why the discrepancy happened today."

Where Gayle Jr. has shown progress

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Michigan fans know all about what Gayle Jr. brings to the table. He started his career at rival Ohio State, before transferring to the Wolverines once Dusty May became the head coach. Gayle Jr. earned a starting nod, but struggled with his shot and he began to lack confidence.

May shifted Gayle Jr. to a bench role and he took the role and ran with it. He came off the bench and gave Michigan a scoring threat, while playing great defense. And after playing a little Summer League action this past summer with NBA players, Gayle Jr. has shown some progress in certain areas.

During Big Ten Media Days, Boynton Jr. said he has seen Gayle Jr. evolve as a shooter and become a better playmaker. He is seeing the game clearer and he's someone who can make passes for his teammates.

With Brandon McCoy Jr. being sidelined for the year, Michigan needed that third playmaker on the team beside Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney, and it appears they have found him.

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