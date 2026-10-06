Projecting Michigan Basketball's Rotation in 2026-27 With Kenny Noland, Roddy Gayle Jr.

The Michigan football program has disappointed through five weeks, but the reigning national champions aren't too far off from taking the court. Under new head coach Mike Boynton Jr., the Wolverines are looking to make some noise this season.

Michigan has added a pair of players to its roster for this season. Both Columbia transfer Kenny Noland and former Michigan wing Roddy Gayle Jr. are both expected to suit up after being granted a ffith-year of eligibility.

Five-star freshman Brandon McCoy Jr. is set to miss the season after sustaining a season-ending injury, but Michigan has a roster that can compete once again this season.

Starting Five

Position Player Guard Elliot Cadeau Guard Trey McKenney Wing Roddy Gayle Jr. Forward JP Estrella Center Moustapha Thiam

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The only change from our previous version is at wing. Brandon McCoy Jr. was expected to start for Michigan this season, likely beating out Ricky Liburd for the starting wing job. But now that McCoy Jr. is out and Roddy Gayle Jr. is back — it's clear what the starting five will look like.

Gayle Jr. began his Michigan career as the starter, but as he began to struggle with his shot, Dusty May had him coming off the bench. That's where Gayle Jr. shined. This past season, starting in only one of 39 games, he averaged 7.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.

He was a big part in the Wolverines winning the title, and now he adds championship experience to Michigan's roster, along with guards Trey McKenney and Elliot Cadeau. Michigan's starting guards were named preseason first team All-Big Ten.

It's also clear that JP Estrella and Moustapha Thiam are locked in as the starting big men. Estrella impressed on the boards and shooting the three during Michigan's foreign tour, and Moustapha Thiam is an elite rebounder and shot blocker. They add a different spice than what Morez Johnson Jr. and Aday Mara had, but they will both play a pivotal part.

In rotation

Position Player Guard Kenny Noland Wing Ricky Liburd Wing/Forward Oscar Goodman Forward/Center Jalen Reed* Forward/Center Quinn Costello Guard Joseph Hartman

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The missing link for the Wolverines' bench was a guard who can handle the ball. That's what Michigan is getting in Columbia transfer Kenny Noland. In 28 games as the starter last season, Noland averaged 17.1 points, 3.7 assists, and over one steal per game.

Noland can come off the bench and spell both Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney. Aside from Noland, Ricky Liburd and Oscar Goodman have both been tabbed as breakout players for the Wolverines. Liburd didn't play overseas, but Goodman did, and he's a nice tweener who can play either the wing or forward position.

LSU transfer Jalen Reed will be back at some point, but until he does, expect a lot of freshman Quinn Costello. He impressed overseas with this three-point shot, but still needs to bulk up some to compete down low in a physical Big Ten Conference.

Michigan will likely play 10 guys maximum on a regular basis, and until Reed gets back, the Wolverines could throw freshman Joseph Hartman onto the court. Hartman isn't afraid to create his own shot, and is an athletic player.

Sign up for the Michigan Wolverines on SI newsletter for more free coverage