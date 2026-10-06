Projecting Michigan Basketball's Rotation in 2026-27 With Kenny Noland, Roddy Gayle Jr.
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The Michigan football program has disappointed through five weeks, but the reigning national champions aren't too far off from taking the court. Under new head coach Mike Boynton Jr., the Wolverines are looking to make some noise this season.
Michigan has added a pair of players to its roster for this season. Both Columbia transfer Kenny Noland and former Michigan wing Roddy Gayle Jr. are both expected to suit up after being granted a ffith-year of eligibility.
Five-star freshman Brandon McCoy Jr. is set to miss the season after sustaining a season-ending injury, but Michigan has a roster that can compete once again this season.
Starting Five
Position
Player
Guard
Elliot Cadeau
Guard
Trey McKenney
Wing
Roddy Gayle Jr.
Forward
JP Estrella
Center
Moustapha Thiam
The only change from our previous version is at wing. Brandon McCoy Jr. was expected to start for Michigan this season, likely beating out Ricky Liburd for the starting wing job. But now that McCoy Jr. is out and Roddy Gayle Jr. is back — it's clear what the starting five will look like.
Gayle Jr. began his Michigan career as the starter, but as he began to struggle with his shot, Dusty May had him coming off the bench. That's where Gayle Jr. shined. This past season, starting in only one of 39 games, he averaged 7.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.
He was a big part in the Wolverines winning the title, and now he adds championship experience to Michigan's roster, along with guards Trey McKenney and Elliot Cadeau. Michigan's starting guards were named preseason first team All-Big Ten.
It's also clear that JP Estrella and Moustapha Thiam are locked in as the starting big men. Estrella impressed on the boards and shooting the three during Michigan's foreign tour, and Moustapha Thiam is an elite rebounder and shot blocker. They add a different spice than what Morez Johnson Jr. and Aday Mara had, but they will both play a pivotal part.
In rotation
Position
Player
Guard
Kenny Noland
Wing
Ricky Liburd
Wing/Forward
Oscar Goodman
Forward/Center
Jalen Reed*
Forward/Center
Quinn Costello
Guard
Joseph Hartman
The missing link for the Wolverines' bench was a guard who can handle the ball. That's what Michigan is getting in Columbia transfer Kenny Noland. In 28 games as the starter last season, Noland averaged 17.1 points, 3.7 assists, and over one steal per game.
Noland can come off the bench and spell both Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney. Aside from Noland, Ricky Liburd and Oscar Goodman have both been tabbed as breakout players for the Wolverines. Liburd didn't play overseas, but Goodman did, and he's a nice tweener who can play either the wing or forward position.
LSU transfer Jalen Reed will be back at some point, but until he does, expect a lot of freshman Quinn Costello. He impressed overseas with this three-point shot, but still needs to bulk up some to compete down low in a physical Big Ten Conference.
Michigan will likely play 10 guys maximum on a regular basis, and until Reed gets back, the Wolverines could throw freshman Joseph Hartman onto the court. Hartman isn't afraid to create his own shot, and is an athletic player.
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Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.Follow @trentknoop