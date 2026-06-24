Aday Mara Shows Love to Michigan After Hearing His Name Called in NBA Draft

Three Michigan Wolverines were selected in the first round of the NBA draft on Tuesday evening (June 23). Not only were three Wolverines selected, but they were all lottery picks as well.

Morez Johnson Jr. was the first of the three off the board, reconnecting with former head coach Dusty May in Dallas, being selected at ninth overall. Followed by Yaxel Lendeborg going 11th overall to the Golden State Warriors.

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; Draft prospects Morez Johnson Jr. (left to right) Aday Mara and Yaxel Lendeborg pose for photos on the red carpet before the 2026 NBA draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Last, but certainly not least of the bunch was Aday Mara, who went one pick after Lendeborg to the Oklahoma City Thunder with the 12th overall pick.

After being drafted, Mara was asked by Andy Katz of the Big Ten Network what it meant for three Wolverines to be selected in the top 12.

“Well, it means a lot, it means everything,” Mara said. “It means that the year at Michigan, it was huge for us, for the program and for the university.”

"This is not gonna be possible if we don't have the team that we had, the teammates that we had."



Aday Mara had the perfect response to @TheAndyKatz's question about @umichbball's three top-12 @NBA draft picks 💛 pic.twitter.com/k8xuWuguLK — Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) June 24, 2026

Mara remained humble, giving praise to the whole team for the success of the trio (Johnson, Lendeborg and Mara).

“But I would have to say this would not be possible if we didn’t have the team that we had and the teammates that we had,” said Mara.

Despite being humble, Mara deserves a lot of credit for the success of the 2025-26 Wolverines. He was arguably the most valuable player on the squad. Standing at 7’3”, his versatility for his size jumps out when watching him compete.

Michigan center Aday Mara (15) talks with Michigan guard Nimari Burnett (4) and Michigan guard Trey McKenney (1) during the first half of the NCAA national championship game against Connecticut at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday, April 6, 2026. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In his only season with UofM, Mara averaged 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists as a junior. He shot 66.8% from the floor and 30% (3-for-10) from beyond the arc.

His ability to pass the ball doesn’t show up in the statsheet, but may be one of his most impressive attributes.

Michigan fans would see Mara throw full-court passes on target to help the Wolverines' fast-paced play. He was also an elite passer at the top of the key in the half-court offense. Outside of point guard Elliot Cadeau, he was arguably the best facilitator on the squad.

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara (15) dunks against the Connecticut Huskies in the second half during the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Dusty May Wasn’t Happy…?

As mentioned, May is now at the helm of the Dallas Mavericks and took a former Wolverine with the ninth overall pick.

When Mara was drafted three slots later, they showed May’s reaction.

Dusty May was hyped to see Aday Mara drafted 😂



Three of his Michigan players drafted in the first round 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Odt7LDOLka — ESPN (@espn) June 24, 2026

It is hard to interpret exactly how he feels. Was it excitement? Was he mad? The best guess is that he knows he will see him often after being drafted in the same conference. I am sure he is happy for Mara, but he doesn’t look forward to coaching against him.