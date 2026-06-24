Aday Mara Shows Love to Michigan After Hearing His Name Called in NBA Draft
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Three Michigan Wolverines were selected in the first round of the NBA draft on Tuesday evening (June 23). Not only were three Wolverines selected, but they were all lottery picks as well.
Morez Johnson Jr. was the first of the three off the board, reconnecting with former head coach Dusty May in Dallas, being selected at ninth overall. Followed by Yaxel Lendeborg going 11th overall to the Golden State Warriors.
Last, but certainly not least of the bunch was Aday Mara, who went one pick after Lendeborg to the Oklahoma City Thunder with the 12th overall pick.
After being drafted, Mara was asked by Andy Katz of the Big Ten Network what it meant for three Wolverines to be selected in the top 12.
“Well, it means a lot, it means everything,” Mara said. “It means that the year at Michigan, it was huge for us, for the program and for the university.”
Mara remained humble, giving praise to the whole team for the success of the trio (Johnson, Lendeborg and Mara).
“But I would have to say this would not be possible if we didn’t have the team that we had and the teammates that we had,” said Mara.
Despite being humble, Mara deserves a lot of credit for the success of the 2025-26 Wolverines. He was arguably the most valuable player on the squad. Standing at 7’3”, his versatility for his size jumps out when watching him compete.
In his only season with UofM, Mara averaged 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists as a junior. He shot 66.8% from the floor and 30% (3-for-10) from beyond the arc.
His ability to pass the ball doesn’t show up in the statsheet, but may be one of his most impressive attributes.
Michigan fans would see Mara throw full-court passes on target to help the Wolverines' fast-paced play. He was also an elite passer at the top of the key in the half-court offense. Outside of point guard Elliot Cadeau, he was arguably the best facilitator on the squad.
Dusty May Wasn’t Happy…?
As mentioned, May is now at the helm of the Dallas Mavericks and took a former Wolverine with the ninth overall pick.
When Mara was drafted three slots later, they showed May’s reaction.
It is hard to interpret exactly how he feels. Was it excitement? Was he mad? The best guess is that he knows he will see him often after being drafted in the same conference. I am sure he is happy for Mara, but he doesn’t look forward to coaching against him.
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A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2