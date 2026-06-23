Wolverines In The NBA: Live Michigan Basketball 2026 Draft Tracker, UDFA Signings

The 2026 NBA Draft is here and the two-day event will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday nights. The Michigan Wolverines will have three players hear their name called on Tuesday, with potentially one more player going in the second round.

For the first time in 36 years, the Wolverines are going to have three players get selected in Round 1. While Dusty May leaving for the Dallas Mavericks paints a big cloud surrounding Michigan basketball, the Wolverines can enjoy Tuesday night while dreams are met.

Here's all the information you need, along with a live draft tracker and UDFA tracker.

How to Watch

When : Tuesday June 23 and Wednesday June 24

: Tuesday June 23 and Wednesday June 24 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: Round 1 can be seen on both ABC and ESPN. Round 2 will be aired on ESPN.

Who will get drafted and potential UDFAs

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan had three players invited to the green room: Yaxel Lendeborg, Aday Mara, and Morez Johnson Jr. All three of those players will be selected in Round 1, with the chance that all three are lottery picks.

The Wolverines could also see both Roddy Gayle Jr. and Nimari Burnett either go late in the second round, or sign as undrafted free agents. Gayle Jr. worked out with some NBA teams, and has a better shot of hearing his name called, but signing after the draft is the most likely scenario for both players.

Will Tschetter is off playing basketball overseas, and while he could hear his named mentioned as a UDFA, he wouldn't be selected in the NBA Draft.

Live draft picks and reaction

This will continue to be updated

Live UDFA signings

This will continue to be updated