Wolverines In The NBA: Live Michigan Basketball 2026 Draft Tracker, UDFA Signings
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The 2026 NBA Draft is here and the two-day event will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday nights. The Michigan Wolverines will have three players hear their name called on Tuesday, with potentially one more player going in the second round.
For the first time in 36 years, the Wolverines are going to have three players get selected in Round 1. While Dusty May leaving for the Dallas Mavericks paints a big cloud surrounding Michigan basketball, the Wolverines can enjoy Tuesday night while dreams are met.
Here's all the information you need, along with a live draft tracker and UDFA tracker.
How to Watch
- When: Tuesday June 23 and Wednesday June 24
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: Round 1 can be seen on both ABC and ESPN. Round 2 will be aired on ESPN.
Who will get drafted and potential UDFAs
Michigan had three players invited to the green room: Yaxel Lendeborg, Aday Mara, and Morez Johnson Jr. All three of those players will be selected in Round 1, with the chance that all three are lottery picks.
The Wolverines could also see both Roddy Gayle Jr. and Nimari Burnett either go late in the second round, or sign as undrafted free agents. Gayle Jr. worked out with some NBA teams, and has a better shot of hearing his name called, but signing after the draft is the most likely scenario for both players.
Will Tschetter is off playing basketball overseas, and while he could hear his named mentioned as a UDFA, he wouldn't be selected in the NBA Draft.
Live draft picks and reaction
This will continue to be updated
Live UDFA signings
This will continue to be updated
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Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.Follow @trentknoop