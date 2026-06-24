'It's Insane': Morez Johnson Jr. on Reuniting with Dusty May, Mavericks

Dreams were made in the 2026 NBA Draft on Tuesday night, and the Michigan Wolverines saw three players go in the lottery. For the first time in 36 years, the Wolverines had three players selected in the first round, and the first Michigan player to come off the board was Morez Johnson Jr. at No. 9.

Of course, it was to the Dallas Mavericks and his former coach, Dusty May. Shockwaves rang around Ann Arbor on Monday when May announced he was leaving Michigan for Dallas. One day later, May landed Johnson Jr. after getting the 6'9" big man to transfer to the Wolverines from Illinois for the 2025-26 season.

For Johnson Jr., it was a surreal moment to team back up with May.

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"I was insanely shocked when I saw Dusty was going to be [the coach] of the Mavs," Johnson Jr. said. "I did not see it coming at all. And now for him to be my coach again, I'm excited. I'm excited. It's insane. We just won a National Championship together. I can't wait to get there and go to work with him again and ultimately win again.

"Coach Dusty had us very close last year. That was the closest team I've ever been a part of. Coach May is going to focus on defense and bringing defense to the Mavs. We were the No. 1 defensive team in the country last year. So I can't wait to lock in with my brothers."

During Michigan's national championship season, Johnson Jr. was a spark plug playing the '4' on May's team. During an All-Big Ten season, the sophomore averaged 13.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, and just over one block per game.

Playing alongside Cooper Flagg

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One of the selling points for May to leave Michigan after just two seasons was the chance to coach Cooper Flagg in Dallas. Flagg is one of the bright, young stars of the NBA, and not only is May excited about the opportunity, but Johnson Jr. is excited to play with him.

Johnson Jr. is familiar with Flagg, playing with him during AAU events, and now he believes they can be a dangerous combination in Dallas.

"I think it can get dangerous, us two on the court at the same time. I've been playing against Coop for a very long time. I'm very excited and happy that I'm on the same side as him, get some wins together," he said.