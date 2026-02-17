Analysts Mixed on Big Ten Clash Between No. 1 Michigan, No. 7 Purdue

The Wolverines have two highly anticipated games this week after earning the No. 1 ranking on Monday. Michigan has to head to Mackey Arena on Tuesday night to take on No. 7 Purdue, and then heads to the nation's capital to take on Duke for a non-conference game.

Michigan has a two-game lead in the Big Ten race, but games against Purdue, Illinois, Iowa, and Michigan State loom large and all four of those teams will be looking to knock off the Maize and Blue — starting on Tuesday night with the Boilermakers.

Ahead of the game, CBS Sports' roundtable had mixed opinions on who would win the game. Even though Michigan is the road team, the Wolverines are actually a small favorite to win the game. However, it was a split three-three vote.

CBS Sports Roundtable

Gary Parrish: Purdue

Matt Norlander: Purdue

Isaac Trotter: Purdue

Kyle Boone: Michigan

David Cobb: Michigan

Cameron Salerno: Michigan

"In almost every other week, this game would earn the distinction of the best game of the week in college basketball. That's not the case here, as this isn't even Michigan's most anticipated game of the schedule this week. Still, this game has huge implications for the Big Ten regular-season title race. The Wolverines have an opportunity to create more separation at the top and make it increasingly difficult for any other team to catch them. Michigan is the best team in college basketball. Even in a hostile environment like Mackey Arena, the Wolverines don't get caught looking ahead to Saturday and win this game."

ESPN's matchup predictor

We know how the human element feels about the game, but what about the computer? ESPN's matchup predictor calculates which team is likely to win each matchup, and the predictor gives the Wolverines a 52.2% chance of winning.

The advanced analytics has Michigan going 28-2, which means the Wolverines would lose at least one more game this season. But the analytics give Michigan a slight edge over the Boilermakers in this game, even with Purdue having veteran players like Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, and Trey Kauffman-Renn.

Michigan will be tested in this one, but the Wolverines have already proven to be a road team with big wins on the road against Michigan State, Ohio State, and their showing in Las Vegas.

How to watch