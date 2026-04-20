Behind the Scenes of Yaxel Lendeborg's Decision to Play Through Injuries at Final Four

There was 8:51 to play in the first half in Michigan's Final Four game against Arizona when star forward Yaxel Lendeborg went hard to the basket and landed on the foot of a Wildcat while getting fouled.

Lendeborg landed awkwardly and was removed from the game after burying both free throw attempts, spraining both his left knee and ankle in the process.

After going to the locker room to get evaluated and taped up, Lendeborg had to make a decision: Play through the pain and try to help the Wolverines get to the national title game, or sit out the rest of the game against the Wildcats that night and see where his health was at if Michigan advanced to the title game.

Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) bites his jersey following a play in the first half of their Final Four game against Arizona at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, as Lendeborg stated publicly on several occasions—there was no chance he was going to miss out on an opportunity to help deliver the program's first national title since 1989.

A behind-the-scenes look at Lendeborg's injury and what unfolded afterwards was uncovered in the Paramount-Plus documentary "Made for March," as the episode revealed just how adamant the Big Ten Player of the Year was about returning and helping his team win a championship despite being hobbled.

Inside Lendeborg's will to help his team

After exiting the training room following the injury against the Wildcats, Lendeborg walked back out onto the floor with point guard LJ Cason, who tore his ACL against Illinois toward the end of the regular season.

Cason's maturity was reflected in the moment when he was talking with Lendeborg on the walk back out to the court, going through the pros and cons of Lendeborg returning despite being hurt.

"All jokes aside, if you can go, go," Cason told Lendeborg. "But if you can't, don't go."

"Damn, we've got two games left, I'm going," Lendeborg rebutted.

"You don't think I want you to play?" Cason replied.

"I have to, there's no way I'm not," Lendeborg said back.

"I understand what you're saying," Cason said. "But if you can't go, you're good. Like you are—you are going to change your family's life forever. Your body's going to change your family's life."

"I wanna win a championship," Lendeborg said.

"Yeah, I know," Cason replied. I want you to, too."

The exchange showed Cason's leadership to be able to care for one of his teammates by listening to his desires and encouraging him in his thought process while also helping Lendeborg stay measured in his approach and weigh the situation in the proper place of mind.

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) in action against the Connecticut Huskies in the second half during the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

For Lendeborg, his desire to stay focused on the mission of winning a national championship at Michigan and potentially put his personal health aside showed his sheer desire to want to win for the Wolverines and pour all he had out on the floor in his final two games of college basketball.

As it turned out, Lendeborg returned to hit two big three-pointers early in the second half to allow the Wolverines to further pull away from the Wildcats. In the title game against UConn, Lendeborg gutted out a 13-point performance to help the Maize and Blue hold off the Huskies to win the title in Dusty May's second season at the helm.