Why Michigan Could Be Dusty May's Last Stop

Just days after winning a national title, Warde Manuel announced to a sea of maize and blue that he and Dusty May had reached an agreement for May to remain at the University of Michigan for a long time. The details of that deal haven't fully come out, but either way, it appears that May will remain with the Wolverines for the foreseeable future.

Which is great news to the Michigan faithful.

In just his second season with Michigan, May has the Wolverines on top of the world after winning the national title. It was apparent in his first season with Michigan that he was bound for greatness after taking the Wolverines to a Sweet 16 berth just one year after Michigan set a program low of eight wins.

Speaking with CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, May said he was never going to leave Michigan. While that might've lost him some leverage on his contract, his heart was with the Wolverines and he wasn't going to cheat the process as May said.

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"John, this ride, I felt like if I was thinking of my career someplace else during this, I would be cheating myself," said May. "I'd be cheating our team. I'd be cheating the experience. And so obviously, when you make it to the Final Four, the thought of going anywhere in any league, any level is daunting, especially when you have something that you love established.

"So no, I was 100% consumed with finishing that run and then pivoting to whatever was next. Even if you're not going to have leverage, and you're not going to be able to do certain things that coaches typically do, it was more along the lines of, I trust you guys will do everything that's right for us to take the next step as a program. And I have no intention on leaving, and let's finish this thing the right way."

Last collegiate stop?

We've seen coaches chase the NBA — John Beilein did it ahead of the 2019 season when he agreed to a five-year deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers. While Dusty May is just 49 years old, and as Jim Harbaugh consistently said 'No man knows the future', May told Rothstein that Michigan absolutely could be his last collegiate stop.

"100%.100%," May said of seeing Michigan as his last college stop. "There's different stages of life that we all go through. Right now, I couldn't be more fulfilled, professionally and personally, than I am right now. We have a great family environment with, you know, now we'll have one of our sons still with us here.

"And that's extremely important to us, to Ann and I. And so, yeah, Detroit Airport's very, it's right down the road. It's one of the best in the country. So our other boys can get here pretty easily. So yeah, life is pretty good. As soon as we get our roster set, life will be great."

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In what's going to be May's third season, Warde Manuel and Michigan have already shown May that they are willing to compensate him for his success. He will have a second contract extension in three years, and if May continues to show he's one of the elite coaches in college basketball, expect Michigan to pay him as such.

While the NBA lure could be tempting for a coach like May, as long as the Wolverines continue to win and show May support — don't expect him to go anywhere.